Details Emerge as Bruins’ Milan Lucic Faces Assault Allegations

According to a report by The Boston Globe, Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a family member. The charges stem from an alleged incident inside their North End condominium. Lucic’s wife called 911 around 1 a.m. on Saturday, reporting that an argument had escalated after Lucic returned home and couldn’t find his phone.

As per the police report, Lucic began yelling at his wife, accusing her of hiding the phone. She denied having it and walked away, at which point Lucic allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backward, stating that she wasn’t going anywhere. The report indicates that Lucic had been drinking during the evening.

Police responding to the 911 call observed redness on the woman’s chest but no signs of an attempted strangulation. Lucic’s wife declined medical attention but was informed about her right to seek a restraining order under the state’s domestic violence protection law.

Officers, upon arriving at the couple’s apartment, found Lucic appearing intoxicated. He claimed nothing had happened and provided no explanation. Daily Faceoff notes, “When told that he was going to be arrested for domestic violence, officers observed a broken lamp on the nightstand and what appeared to be shards of broken glass on the floor, while escorting him to his bedroom to get clothing.” The police report notes that Lucic was cooperative during the arrest.

The Bruins announced on Saturday that Lucic was taking an “indefinite leave of absence from the team,” emphasizing their commitment to supporting the Lucic family.

Lucic Could Be In Serious Trouble

This isn’t the first time Lucic has faced such allegations. In 2011, police responded to an incident involving Lucic standing over his then-girlfriend, but no charges were filed, and both parties described it as a misunderstanding. This time around, he could be facing serious consequences.

The organization stated it was taking the allegations seriously, acknowledging the severity of the charges Lucic faces, with potential consequences including a maximum jail term of two and a half years and a $5,000 fine.

Lucic returned to the Bruins in July on a one-year, $1 million contract but has not played since October due to a foot injury.

Team captain Brad Marchand told the media when asked about Lucic, “We’re obviously aware of what happened (Friday) night with Looch. The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family.” He added, “We’re a family in here. We’re all very, very close. We’re also very concerned for them and what they’re going through.”

