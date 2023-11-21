Patrik Laine is not happy about the fact the Columbus Blue Jackets sat him for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. In somewhat surprising news, Laine was made a healthy scratch by head coach Pascal Vincent the other night, a move that has caught a lot of attention in the past 48 hours. Vincent could have moved Laine to the wing, or tried to find other ways to motivate him. Instead, Vincent chose to sit one of his struggling stars. Insiders immediately knew it had the potential to get ugly.

Upon returning to practice, Laine was asked about being scratched and responded, “Over my career, it’s probably the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me.” He added, “I’m not happy about that. They know that. It is what it is. It’s over and done.” Laine did acknowledge that it’s good all players are held to the same standards; however, you can tell the decision didn’t sit right with the NHL sniper.

#CBJ Patrik Laine on his healthy scratch vs. Philadelphia on Sunday:



“Over my career, it’s probably the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me. I’m not happy about that. They know that. It is what it is. It’s over and done.” — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2023

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline recently spoke with the Blue Jackets’ President of Hockey Operations, John Davidson who said the team is supportive of Vincent’s decision and the organization has given the coach full authority to make these kinds of moves. Unfortunately, the team isn’t responding, now in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. As the Jackets bench and scratch players, insiders are under the impression a big change is coming.

Blue Jackets Not Making Any “Rash Moves”

Not surprisingly, Davidson shot the rumors of imminent changes down. “No rash moves right now,” he said. “We’re in a business here where we have people (majority owner John P. McConnell) above us. They’re about as good as it gets. We stay in constant contact. We just keep riding this, keep pushing. No white flags. No sense of ‘woe is me.’ Woe is me does not work.”

Patrik Laine says scratch by Blue Jackets embarrassing

He added, “It’s an emotional game, a hard game.” He added, “…we need our best players to start playing like they’re capable of playing. That’s what we need, and that’s what we’re waiting to see.”

Is Laine Being ‘Woe Is Me’ Right Now?

It will be fascinating to see how Laine responds to a move he calls embarrassing. Although he seems unhappy now, does he take that and let it motivate him to better play? Conversely, does he sulk and let it fester, affecting much of the rest of his season? If yes, how long will a coach like Vincent tolerate that and how long will the organization wait before determining something needs to change?

With the purpose of getting him going in mind, Laine was back on the wing and with Adam Fantilli at practice Tuesday.

