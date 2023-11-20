Major Changes (Likely Trade) Coming to Blue Jackets Organization

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spent some time talking about the Columbus Blue Jackets on his most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast. He noted that there is something amiss with that organization. On the heels of the team benching Patrik Laine against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Blue Jackets have also tried to send messages to Johnny Gaudreau and defenseman Damon Severson. Kent Johnson wound up in the minors after a strong rookie season. Still, the team continues to lose.

Meanwhile, head coach Pascal Vincent says he’s “tired” of nothing working in Columbus. The problem there is, he’s only been on the job for 19 games. That’s not exactly the kind of message you want to be sending so early into your tenure. Furthermore, his blue print of constantly laying down the hammer is starting to receive critique.

Related: Patrik Laine a Healthy Scratch for Blue Jackets vs. Flyers

Friedman noted, “You can see this is an organization coming to a crossroads, and I don’t know what that’s going to mean, what changes it’s going to mean, especially in season, but you can see it coming… one way or the other changes are going to come”

Elliotte Friedman: “You can see this is an organization coming to a crossroads. I don’t know what that’s gonna mean, what changes it’s gonna mean especially in-season, but you can see it coming that this is an organization, one way or another, changes are going to come.” #CBJ pic.twitter.com/QNCvtlEiM7 — The CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) November 20, 2023

He adds that Columbus have stepped up their pursuit in a center. It might not be clear if one is available — or it will even help. But, the team isn’t likely to fire Vincent and GM Jarmo Kekalainen has the support of President John Davidson. A roster move seems to be the only plausible play here.

How Upset is Patrik Laine? Enough to Want a Change?

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: “On Sunday, Vincent made it clear that Laine did not handle it well when told by coaches that he wasn’t going to play against the Flyers. As a player well-known to be hard on himself and more than a little stubborn, the ramifications of this could land somewhere between fascinating and ugly.” If by ugly he means a trade request, would anyone be surprised?

Next: Canucks Facing Adversity: Time to Rethink and Refine