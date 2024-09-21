Insider Suggests Crosby Turned Down More Money from Penguins

Elliotte Friedman got into the details of the new Sidney Crosby contract on the 32 Thoughts podcast this week and laughed off the fact that Crosby shot down suggestions before the contract was made official that it had an “87” in it. It turned out that Crosby knew it did and Friedman believes the $8.7 million he re-signed for wasn’t the original offer.

Originally thinking the number would be $10.875, Friedman said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out somewhere down the road that the Penguins had more money on the table. That their actual offer to Sid was higher than this.” He added, “As a matter of fact, I would be shocked if it wasn’t higher.”

Friedman went on to say that one day, someone will reveal what the Penguins actually offered and Crosby did what he wanted to do and that he took a completely unselfish approach to his extension. He wanted to help the Penguins build a team around him.

Sidney Crosby Penguins contract offer from Penguins higher than end deal

The issue here is that Friedman now knows that the only thing Crosby won’t like is that his contract is going to be used as a comparable. Other players are going to look at his deal and use it in negotiations. Their situations are different than Sid’s situation, but that’s the way hockey works and contracts are often negotiated. Some players believe that athletes should take what they can take and “move the line” a little bit. In other words, Crosby taking less might hurt other stars.

Friedman believes that Crosby’s situation is unique. “That’s their business and it’s not anyone else’s business.” Crosby decided what made him happy and he was the ultimate outlier and it shouldn’t be “rubbed in anyone’s face.”

Crosby Will Be Remembered For His Game and Helping Penguins on Money

Co-host Kyle Bukauskas agreed that Crosby will be remembered for playing, winning, and doing business his way. He’s always approached his contract situations in the way he felt would be best for himself and the team. He’ll go down in history as a player who cared about Pittsburgh and winning and earning respect.

