The NHL preseason has kicked off with a bang. One of the biggest highlights came from former Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Now playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Puljujarvi wasted no time making an impact, scoring a hat trick in his first game of the new season.

Just over a minute into the first period, Puljujarvi tipped in a clean shot to open the scoring. His momentum didn’t stop there. Midway through the second period, Puljujarvi scored two quick goals in 19 seconds, completing a hat trick. However, playing on the road in Buffalo, the only one that made it to the ice in honor of Puljujarvi’s “Bison King” nickname.

How Puljujarvi’s Nickname, “The Bison King,” Came About

For those who might wonder, Puljujarvi’s nickname, “The Bison King,” originated from a playful moment on social media. In 2021, while Puljujarvi was playing for the Oilers, he shared the photo below on Instagram on an off-day, standing near a group of bison in Elk Island National Park, just outside Edmonton. In the caption, Puljujarvi mistakenly referred to the bison as “buffalos.”

The error led to some good-natured teasing from fans and teammates, and from that point on, Puljujarvi became affectionately known as “The Bison King.” The nickname stuck due to his fun-loving personality, and it became a favorite among Oilers fans. Puljujarvi even made it part of his identity in Edmonton. As seen above, he’s trying to use it as a brand name for athletic wear.

Physical Play Adds to Puljujarvi’s Potential Impact

In last night’s game, Puljujarvi wasn’t just a force on offense; he also got involved physically. After a big hit in the corner, Puljujarvi stood up for a teammate, showing he’s ready to play with grit and skill this season. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan noted that Puljujarvi looks much improved compared to last year, where injuries hampered his performance.

Despite Puljujarvi’s standout play, the Penguins couldn’t overcome the Sabres, losing 7-3. However, Puljujarvi’s performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging game for Pittsburgh.

Is a Comeback in Progress for Puljujarvi with Penguins?

It’s great to see Puljujarvi progress as he rebuilds his NHL career. The Finnish forward underwent double hip surgery last offseason, which limited him to a few weeks in the AHL before he rejoined the Penguins. He played 22 games with the team to close the season but struggled to produce offensively, managing just three goals and four points.

Since the Oilers drafted Puljujarvi fourth overall in 2016, his journey has been filled with high expectations. Though he had a few solid runs between 2020 and 2022, he never quite lived up to the offensive potential many hoped for, even when playing alongside Connor McDavid. The Oilers eventually traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi Is Hard Not to Root For; Good Luck This Season

Despite his struggles in Edmonton, Puljujarvi always gave his best effort and became a fan favorite. Known for his lovable personality and full embrace of “Oil Country,” Puljujarvi holds a special place in the hearts of many Oilers fans. He’s one of those players you can’t help but root for. Despite his struggles with consistency, his talent and work ethic are undeniable. His time with the Oilers had its ups and downs, but he always gave an honest effort.

Former Oiler Jesse Puljujarvi has a hat trick for the Penguins against the Sabres

Now, with the Penguins, Puljujarvi has a fresh opportunity to prove himself, and his preseason hat trick is a promising start as he looks to cement his place on the team. This performance shows that he still has plenty to offer in the NHL, and if he can build on this momentum and find a consistent role, he could become a key player for the Penguins this season.

Here’s hoping that this is the year Puljujarvi finally puts it all together and becomes the impact player many have believed he can be.

