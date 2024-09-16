How Crosby’s Contract Could Impact McDavid’s Future Deal with Oilers

Sidney Crosby just signed an extremely team-friendly deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a two-year extension worth $8.7 million per season. He’s repeatedly left money on the table with the Penguins wanting to be a team player and stay in one city his entire career. Will Connor McDavid follow suit and work with the Edmonton Oilers, signing what could be a deal that allows Edmonton to build around him?

According to estimates, Crosby has left roughly $43 million on the table taking an $8.7 million deal every season since 2008-09. This is not to suggest that McDavid will sign a $9.7 million long-term extension and make it possible for the Oilers to add significant pieces. That said, McDavid could shave a couple of million per year of what he’s eligible to ask for and would get paid if he wanted it. With the salary cap expected to rise to $92 million next season, realistically, McDavid could command more than $18 million per season and get it.

Is McDavid’s future with the Oilers affected by Crosby’s deal with the Penguins?

McDavid is his own person and will do what’s best for himself and the Oilers. At the same time, it’s hard not to imagine that a player like Crosby taking a two-year contract extension at a much lower AAV than he could have earned isn’t somewhat motivating.

What could have been a $16-$17 million extension per year, might wind up coming in lower than that if McDavid sees Crosby as somewhat of a mentor. The Penguins aren’t in the same position as the Oilers — Edmonton is a contender and Pittsburgh isn’t — but legacies matter in the NHL. The two players aren’t at the same place in their respective careers either — Crosby is 10 years older.

All that said, could Crosby’s choice to work with the Penguins inspire McDavid to do the same?

How Much Will McDavid Shave Off His Contract Ask?

Leon Draisaitl signed for $14 million per season. Undoubtedly, McDavid’s deal will come in higher than that. McDavid, however, may be willing to find a way to come in just above Draisaitl’s, knowing the kind of goodwill such a contract would bring to an Oilers team desperate to win.

It will be fascinating to see how much, if at all, Crosby’s contract influences what McDavid does. The two contracts won’t be used as comparables by McDavid’s agent, but as a generational talent, no one should be surprised if McDavid sees what Crosby just did and decides to follow suit, in his own way.

