Shanahan Calls Out Paranoid Fans Over Nylander Negotiations

For fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs who are worried that William Nylander is playing “too well” this season and pricing himself out of Toronto, Brendan Shanahan has a message for you. Stop worrying about good news. The President of the Maple Leafs suggested that he’d much rather have it be a problem that Nylander is playing well and earning more than the other way around.
Speaking at the Board of Governor’s meetings this week, Shanahan was asked about Nylander negotiations. When it as mentioned that his pending UFA forward is playing so well his value is likely skyrocketing, Shanahan took it in stride. He responded, “If you are getting concerned because you have players on your team playing really good hockey, then you have to really check yourself.”
More focused on how Nylander’s play is helping the Maple Leafs this season, he noted:
“I am not going to talk about the details of that, but the focus for all of us as a group and as individuals is to continue to improve. These close games and tight games can be a benefit to us as we come down [the stretch].”
Maple Leafs Can’t Look the Nylander Gift Horse In the Mouth
Fans will inevitably worry about the fact that a massive season by Nylander could create cap problems down the line. Even with a salary cap increase of around $4 million, the Leafs likely can’t afford to keep everyone. There are a number of pending UFAs on the team, Nylander the highest profile. If he commands more than $10 million per season, they’ll be some tough decisions.
At the end of the day, what would Leafs fans rather have? Do you want Nylander to struggle and score 65-80 points so he’s affordable? If so, how many fans are saying he’s not worth keeping? And, if he scores 110 points, and commands big money, isn’t he worth losing a couple other pieces over?
Next: Corey Perry’s NHL Future in Question After NHL Investigation
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 mins ago
Oilers Deny Granting Broberg’s Agent Permission to Seek Trade
There is a massive miscommunication issue going on between the Edmonton Oilers and agent...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Shanahan Calls Out Paranoid Fans Over Nylander Negotiations
Brendan Shanahan isn't concerned about Nylander's play this season and how it will affect...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Corey Perry’s NHL Future in Question After NHL Investigation
Corey Perry's NHL Future could be in question after commissioner Gary Bettman said Perry...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
NHL Spends Big Money To Book Sphere For Upcoming Draft
The NHL has officially booked The Sphere for the upcoming NHL Draft. It will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Analyst Links Former Oiler Back to Team In Depth Trade Talk
TSN's Ryan Rishaug seems to be on the Patrick Maroon back to Edmonton trade...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Trade Talk Heats Up After Evgeny Kuznetsov a Healthy Scratch
Trade talk is heating up after the Washington Capitals made forward Evgeny Kuznetsov a...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres “Need Injection”, GM Won’t Wait Until Trade Deadline
The Buffalo Sabres are faltering and need an injection before the NHL trade deadline.
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ottawa Senators’ Could Make Big Coaching Change with D.J. Smith
According to a report, Ottawa Senators’ Head Coach D.J. Smith could see his job...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Ink a 3-Year Contract Extension with Nino Niederreiter
The Winnipeg Jets have inked a 3-Year Contract Extension with verteran forward Nino Niederreiter.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Jack Campbell Takes Step Back as Oilers Decide His Future
Jack Campbell took a step back on Saturday with his goaltending performance. Does it...
MoxNix
December 5, 2023 at 5:31 pm
Create cap problems down the line? The Leafs already have huge cap problems!