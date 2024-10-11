Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around Oilers and Lavoie Waiver Saga

The Edmonton Oilers were on the losing end of a peculiar and frustrating situation this week as forward Raphael Lavoie found himself repeatedly on waivers. Some are wondering if this was an intentional attack against the Oilers, and if so, why? Was it about the team being a contender or was it about who their GM is? Conspiracy theories are surfacing, but how accurate could they be?
For the third time in just five days, Lavoie was placed on waivers, claimed off waivers, picked up by the two teams twice, and a claim was put in by another team that ultimately backed out of the running. After being claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequently reclaimed by the Oilers, Lavoie is officially a part of the Golden Knights organization and being sent to the AHL.
The recent claim for Lavoie by the Colorado Avalanche has ignited conspiracy theories among fans, leading them to wonder if the Oilers are being deliberately targeted by other teams. Many believe they put in a claim just to mess with Edmonton. This narrative suggests that rival franchises are actively attempting to undermine the Oilers’ roster, particularly in light of the team’s strong performance in last season’s Stanley Cup Final.
Others have pointed to what appears to be a pattern of unfavorable waiver claims and player transactions that specifically target the Oilers. Specifically, the feeling might be that new management is being targeted. With Stan Bowman now the GM of the team — and he’s got a checkered past after allegations when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks — some believe that teams are trying to make life harder for him.
Fans flooded to social media to point out the lack of respect from other teams. The feeling is that the Oilers are being singled out and that this wouldn’t have happened to another organization.
A Waiver’s Conspiracy Against the Oilers, Or Just a Coincidence?
The reality is, that the Oilers lost another important prospect. After losing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets, they’ve now lost Lavoie. Supporters are left wondering if this is simply bad luck or part of a broader conspiracy against the organization. It’s likely the former.
Granted, this could be just teams making it hard on a contender. At the same time, it could be that both the Blues and Golden Knights saw an opportunity to improve their teams. The likelihood that this is a targeted attack seems like a stretch and those who think so are likely just sensitive to the fact the Oilers are losing young pieces quickly. But, you never know these days what other GMs are thinking.
