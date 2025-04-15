Connor McDavid on Injuries to Oilers: “Not Everything as it Seems”

Connor McDavid does not love the fact that teams are counting out the Edmonton Oilers because some key guys are currently out of the lineup with injuries. Monday night, Edmonton played what Phillip Danault called a “B squad” because McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Troy Stecher, Evander Kane, and Trent Frederic were all out. Don’t let that fool you, suggests McDavid, who says the Oilers are ready to roll.

"I don't like this whole notion that we're the walking wounded. We're ready to roll."



Captain Connor spoke with the media after today's #Oilers practice before their flight to San Jose for Wednesday's regular season finale vs. the Sharks.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/ZNLfj7hPPf — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 15, 2025

McDavid noted:

“We have this like aura about us that we’re the walking wounded, but we’re just fine. Everybody’s going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can. I don’t like this whole notion that we’re the walking wounded here. We’re ready to roll.”

The Oilers’ superstar admits that it was unprecedented for the team to get hit with so many injuries at the same time, but the group is healthier than insiders and analysts want to make it seem. Some are already writing the Oilers off due to these injuries, but everyone but Ekholm should be ready to go for Round 1 of the playoffs versus the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid said he feels night and day better than before the injury, and he suggested others are going to feel the same way. “I just don’t like the theory that people are counting us out. We’re a great team here; bumps and bruises along the way. We’re a great team when we’re healthy. And we are healthy.”

Are the Oilers Ready, or is This Spin?

These are interesting comments from McDavid. They either suggest that the storyline closing the season that many guys aren’t feeling 100 percent and could affect Round 1 isn’t accurate, or he doesn’t want the Kings to know the Oilers aren’t feeling great. Both scenarios make sense.

As far as Edmonton playing a “B squad,” he didn’t want to comment, and when asked if it was bulletin board material, he simply said he didn’t know where Danault was going with those comments since many of the guys playing in that game will be playing in Game 1.

The rest is good, and he reiterated, “Not everything is as it seems.”

Next: Oilers’ Darnell Nurse to Receive Hearing From NHL DoPS