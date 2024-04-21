Connor Bedard Set To Play For Canada At World Championship

News broke that Connor Bedard is not done playing hockey this season. Hockey fans will get another chance to watch Connor Bedard represent Team Canada. Many remember the magic that he showed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He put up an unbelievable 36 points in his World Junior career. Will he perform at the same level at the World Championship?

Potential Historic Duos

There is a massive question floating around this tournament. Will hockey fans get to see a Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby duo? This would be an amazing sight to see. Both of these players have had their special moments representing Team Canada. Sidney Crosby scored the famous golden goal, while Connor Bedard dominated World Juniors like no other. Watching these two generational talents play at a professional level is a treat to all hockey fans.

Potential Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard Duo

Another player who is expected to play for Canada is the projected number-one selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. That, of course, is Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini played for Canada at the previous World Junior Championship. He put up a respectable eight points in five games. Will we get to see Macklin Celebrini get some playing time with Bedard or Crosby?

Will Team Canada Repeat It’s Glory?

Team Canada will be looking to win back-to-back championships at this tournament. They won last year off of fantastic performances from Mackenzie Weegar, Lawson Crouse, and Samuel Montembeault. Some questions still loom as the official roster has not been released. The World Championship is a rare chance for some players to play for their country. Last year specifically, it gave plenty of young guns a chance to play.

Peyton Krebs, Jake Neighbours, and Adam Fantilli have to show the world what they are capable of. Each of them put up respectable points, not to mention Fantilli’s highlight-reel goal. The young guns played a huge role in securing the gold medal. Other than Connor Bedard, what other young guns will represent Team Canada at this year’s tournament?

