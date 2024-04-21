3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday

The Edmonton Oilers practiced again on Sunday and some big developments were coming out of their on-ice session. First, Evander Kane and Mattias Janmark were both on the ice, which was good news. It also appears one particular forward is going to get a look in Game 1.

Gene Principe and Ryan Rishaug both reported that it’s a sports hernia issue that has kept Evander Kane off the ice for the Oilers of late. Kane says he’s not sure if he will play Game 1, but he was at practice and it’s not likely he misses the entire series. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said he is “hopeful” to have Kane in Game 1, but it might be best for the Oilers not to rush things. Kane says he’s dealing with the issue all season. He’s hopeful to play but has needed to take some time off the ice late in the season to let it heal. He was a full participant today in practice.

It also appears Adam Henrique is getting the first look on the top line for Edmonton alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. Henrique has played well since he arrived at the trade deadline and he’s got a strong hockey sense, knowing where to go and work with those two players.

Is Holloway Getting the Call for the Oilers in Game 1?

As per Tony Brar of Edmonton Oilers.com, “Based off line rushes at practice today, Dylan Holloway has earned himself a spot in the Game 1 lineup. Finding effective ways to use his speed.” That’s interesting news which suggests either Kane isn’t going to play, or the coaching staff has decided Holloway has earned his shot at the playoffs with his play of late.

Janmark was also back on the ice and that will make for an interesting decision when it comes to the Oilers penalty kill. Which of the team’s multiple-depth forwards is best suited to start the series?

