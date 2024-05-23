Why Casey DeSmith Would Be a Great Pickup for the Maple Leafs

With Arturs Silovs establishing himself as the backup for Thatcher Demko in Vancouver, an incredible opportunity arises for the Maple Leafs to acquire a seasoned and reliable backup goalie: Casey DeSmith. Based on his play with the Canucks this season, DeSmith could be an excellent addition to the Maple Leafs’ goaltending roster.

Casey DeSmith’s Impressive Season

DeSmith has been in stellar form this season and postseason. In a recent playoff performance, he carried his Canucks to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, where he stopped 26 of 28 shots. His season stats are equally impressive, boasting a 12-9-6 record with a 2.85 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage. His reliability and consistency have made him a solid backup option for Vancouver, ensuring that Demko could take a rest without the team missing a beat.

Casey DeSmith beats the Oilers

Since his NHL debut in 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, DeSmith has consistently shown that he can deliver under pressure. His quick reflexes, positionally solid play, and calm demeanor in high-stakes situations make him a valuable asset for any team. Despite being an undrafted free agent, his journey from an unknown prospect to a dependable NHL goaltender speaks volumes about his skill and determination.

The Maple Leafs could benefit significantly from having a goaltending trio of Joseph Woll, Casey DeSmith, and Martin Jones. This setup allows Woll to take on the starting role while having two experienced NHL veterans as backups. DeSmith’s presence would provide the team with a reliable option to step in whenever needed, ensuring the team remains competitive throughout the season.

How DeSmith Fits into the Leafs’ Goaltending Plan

Beyond his on-ice skills, DeSmith’s dedication to physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle contributes to his ability and performance. His intelligence and well-rounded approach to life, from his time at the University of New Hampshire, further enhance his value as a professional athlete.

Casey DeSmith Canucks

Acquiring DeSmith would bolster the Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth and provide stability and reliability in the net. His experience and proven track record make him an ideal candidate to support and mentor younger goaltenders like Woll, ultimately strengthening the team’s overall performance.

The bottom line is that DeSmith represents an excellent chance for the Maple Leafs to enhance their goaltending roster. His consistent performances and professional approach could play a vital role in the Leafs’ quest for success in the upcoming season.

