Is Holmberg Ready to Surprise the Maple Leafs Next Season?

Pontus Holmberg is making hay in his first-ever World Hockey Championship experience. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs young forward picked up another assist in Sweden’s 3-1 victory against France. Known for his solid, mistake-free ability with the Maple Leafs, Holmberg seems to have added some offense to his game. Currently, he’s showing his playmaking abilities on the international stage and helping Team Sweden advance while doing so.
The 25-year-old has collected five assists in six games, playing as a center on a line with Detroit Red Wings forward Lukas Raymond and Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky. Led in part by the surprising Holmberg, Sweden has been impressive. It has improved its record to a perfect 6-0-0-0 in Group ‘B’ action. This success should help Team Sweden grab a favorable quarterfinal match following their final preliminary-round game.
Holmberg’s play has been a notable asset in Sweden’s success. His plus-9 rating for the tournament puts him second on the team in this stat. No surprise, he’s also been playing a solid two-way game and having a positive on-ice impact.
Holmberg Found Success with the Maple Leafs This Season
Holmberg’s international success follows his best season thus far with the Maple Leafs. During the 2023-24 NHL season, Holmberg played 54 regular-season games with Toronto. He has developed into a dependable bottom-six forward. However, his versatility also allows him to play center and wing.
Related: How Could Life Change for the Maple Leafs Core 5 After Berube?
Is there a chance he could move up in the lineup? Right now, he seems to be grooming for a job anywhere there’s a need for an injury fill-in.
The Maple Leafs could do worse than having Holmberg move up and down the lineup, filling in a variety of roles as he’s needed. What makes him even more valuable is that he’s signed to a team-friendly salary cap hit of $800,000. That makes him an invaluable asset. The Maple Leafs are seeking to put together a team that fits under the salary-cap squeeze.
Regardless of his contract, he has the ability to contribute offensively and defensively. As noted before, he’s a reliable option for the coaching staff. His game is that solid.
What Might Be Holmberg’s Upside Looking Ahead to the Next Season?
As Holmberg enters his third season with Toronto, gaining experience playing with elite talent at the World Hockey Championship should prove beneficial. His success in a top-six center role at the World Championships shows he has the potential to gain a more significant role with the Maple Leafs next season.
Holmberg’s playmaking skills and his defensive responsibility make him a strong candidate for increased ice time next season. His performance in international play shows that he can compete with top-tier talent, and this experience will be crucial as he aims to land in a position within the Maple Leafs’ lineup.
With the Maple Leafs facing potential changes and uncertainties in the offseason, Holmberg’s steady presence and versatility will be essential. His ability to adapt and thrive in various roles gives the team flexibility and depth, critical components for a successful NHL season.
Related: What Makes Jake McCabe So Valuable for the Maple Leafs?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Historic Playoff Run: Next Up, Miro Heiskanen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a historic playoff Run. Can he keep...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Quiet Leader: Nugent-Hopkins Elevates Game in Playoffs
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has significantly improved his playoff performances and production in the 2024 playoffs.
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mitch Marner Changes Stance on Trade from Maple Leafs
New reports suggest that Mitch Marner is not totally against a trade out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
What Makes Craig Berube’s Formula a Winner in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their new head coach. That's Craig Berube. What does...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to hire Craig Berube as the team's...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Ken Holland Reportedly a Candidate to Become Blue Jackets GM
As the search for a new General Manager in Columbus continues, Ken Holland has...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Marco Rossi: Offseason Trade Target For The Flames?
The Minnesota Wild may potentially have Marco Rossi on the trade block this summer....
Afp961
May 21, 2024 at 2:25 pm
Jim – in real time one year ago I write that the leafs should walk away from Kampf and make Holmberg the 4C. I was confident he could do that specific job for less money that Kampf and considering the salary crunch the leafs were under it was even more necessary.
Instead much to my amazement Treliving signed Kampf to a 4yr deal (crazy).
For this year Holmberg may play again on the 4th, PK and some spot duty up the lineup. All spends if the leafs go out and get a 2/3C.