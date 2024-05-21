Is Holmberg Ready to Surprise the Maple Leafs Next Season?

Pontus Holmberg is making hay in his first-ever World Hockey Championship experience. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs young forward picked up another assist in Sweden’s 3-1 victory against France. Known for his solid, mistake-free ability with the Maple Leafs, Holmberg seems to have added some offense to his game. Currently, he’s showing his playmaking abilities on the international stage and helping Team Sweden advance while doing so.

The 25-year-old has collected five assists in six games, playing as a center on a line with Detroit Red Wings forward Lukas Raymond and Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky. Led in part by the surprising Holmberg, Sweden has been impressive. It has improved its record to a perfect 6-0-0-0 in Group ‘B’ action. This success should help Team Sweden grab a favorable quarterfinal match following their final preliminary-round game.

Pontus Holmberg Maple Leafs

Holmberg’s play has been a notable asset in Sweden’s success. His plus-9 rating for the tournament puts him second on the team in this stat. No surprise, he’s also been playing a solid two-way game and having a positive on-ice impact.

Holmberg Found Success with the Maple Leafs This Season

Holmberg’s international success follows his best season thus far with the Maple Leafs. During the 2023-24 NHL season, Holmberg played 54 regular-season games with Toronto. He has developed into a dependable bottom-six forward. However, his versatility also allows him to play center and wing.

Related: How Could Life Change for the Maple Leafs Core 5 After Berube?

Is there a chance he could move up in the lineup? Right now, he seems to be grooming for a job anywhere there’s a need for an injury fill-in.

Pontus Holmberg



5 assists in 6 games at the #IIHFWorlds with Sweden



Certainly the experience he's getting and who he's playing with should help boster his development with the #Leafs for next season. https://t.co/hQXW6j6T1Uhttps://t.co/hQXW6j6T1U — David Alter (@dalter) May 20, 2024

The Maple Leafs could do worse than having Holmberg move up and down the lineup, filling in a variety of roles as he’s needed. What makes him even more valuable is that he’s signed to a team-friendly salary cap hit of $800,000. That makes him an invaluable asset. The Maple Leafs are seeking to put together a team that fits under the salary-cap squeeze.

Regardless of his contract, he has the ability to contribute offensively and defensively. As noted before, he’s a reliable option for the coaching staff. His game is that solid.

What Might Be Holmberg’s Upside Looking Ahead to the Next Season?

As Holmberg enters his third season with Toronto, gaining experience playing with elite talent at the World Hockey Championship should prove beneficial. His success in a top-six center role at the World Championships shows he has the potential to gain a more significant role with the Maple Leafs next season.

Holmberg’s playmaking skills and his defensive responsibility make him a strong candidate for increased ice time next season. His performance in international play shows that he can compete with top-tier talent, and this experience will be crucial as he aims to land in a position within the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

With the Maple Leafs facing potential changes and uncertainties in the offseason, Holmberg’s steady presence and versatility will be essential. His ability to adapt and thrive in various roles gives the team flexibility and depth, critical components for a successful NHL season.

Related: What Makes Jake McCabe So Valuable for the Maple Leafs?