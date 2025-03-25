NHL News
Carlson Replacement?: Capitals Sign to Jakob Chychrun for $72M
The Washington Capitals have signed Jakob Chychrun to a huge extension, effectively signing the John Carlson replacement.
The Washington Capitals have locked in and given the bag to a big piece of their blue line, signing defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension on Tuesday. The deal, which carries a $9 million annual cap hit, makes Chychrun the highest-paid defenseman on the team, surpassing veteran John Carlson. In fact, this deal might suggest that Chychrun is being positioned to take over Carlson’s role on the team in the next couple of seasons.
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension. The 26-year-old leads Washington defensemen in goals, game-winning goals and power-play points this season. pic.twitter.com/qQA5aScz9r— Capitals PR (@CapitalsPR) March 25, 2025
Chychrun, 26, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in July 2024 and has been a crucial contributor in his first season with Washington. He currently leads all Capitals defensemen in goals, game-winning goals, and power-play points. His 43 points in 65 games were a key reason the Capitals were the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Good Deal or Too Much Money For Chychrun?
While some may view the $9 million price tag as steep, Chychrun’s offensive production and ability to anchor a top pairing make it a worthwhile investment. With Carlson playing out the second-to-last year of his contract, Chychrun (26) is likely to fill in for the 35-year-old Carlson when he finishes out his career. The Caps are making Chychrun their top defenseman, and in that light, $9 million isn’t a big overpay.
With a consistent 15-20 goal, 50+ point potential, and a rising salary cap, the Capitals are banking on him being a long-term cornerstone.
The Capitals are investing big time in Chychrun, both in terms of the length of this deal and the AAV. He’s got a history of producing, and he’s on his way to a career year. If the Capitals didn’t give him the money, someone in free agency would have.
