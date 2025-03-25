Canucks Pull Off Gutsy Win Despite Pettersson, Hoglander Out

It was reported earlier this week by Sportsnet Insider Iain MacIntyre that neither forward Elias Pettersson nor Nils Hoglander was present at practice this Sunday morning. Their status for Monday’s game wasn’t completely clear but when the Vancouver Canucks played Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils neither were in the lineup. Still, the team pulled out a gutsy 4-3 win.

The Canucks are three points back from the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Are the team’s playoff hopes slowly diminishing? Or can they find ways to win and stay in the playoff conversation?

Injuries Are Likely the Nail in the Coffin for Canucks' Playoff Hopes

Pettersson, 26, left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury after a freak accident at the faceoff circle. After not suiting up for the third period, the Canucks fell apart and allowed four goals in the final frame. The Rangers ended up taking the game 5-3.

Despite a win on Monday night, with the team's number one center out of the lineup, it is more likely the team will continue to struggle than not. Monday's bump might have come from the return of Thatcher Demko and a sense of urgency, but how long that lasts is what matters.

The former first-round pick has 45 points—15 goals and 30 assists—in 64 games played. In his last full game, he recorded two assists and a +/- of +1. Not having that production -- as low as it is compared to expectations -- is a problem.

Elias Pettersson Injury

Hoglander, 24, played a rough 12 shifts Saturday night as well. In the game prior to his injury news, he played seven minutes and registered a single shot. Compared to his past games, he normally plays around 12 minutes and records two shots a night. He has 27 points -13 goals and 14 assists—in 56 games played. Hoglander's injury is unknown currently, and it can potentially just be minor.

Räty Called Up from Abbotsford

Aatu Räty was called up from the Abbotsford Canucks to fill. The 22-year-old has played 21 games with Vancouver this season, recording two goals and two assists. In Abbotsford, he has 39 points—17 goals and 22 assists—in 41 games played. He had no points and was a plus/minus -1 on Monday.

Last season, he notched 52 points (18g, 34a) in 72 games played. He will more than likely be placed in the mid-six forward lines with players Jake Debrusk and Conor Garland.

