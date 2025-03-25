Is Jeremy Swayman Losing the Bruins Locker Room?

The Boston Bruins’ struggles have been a big problem this season, exponentially made worse by goaltender Jeremy Swayman‘s theatrics this week. His antics and lack of effectiveness have become a focal point of frustration for fans and teammates, with defenseman Nikita Zadorov the latest to take a shot at his netminder.

Swayman’s poor performance and recent attempt at a goalie fight have rubbed teammates the wrong way.

During the Bruins’ 7-2 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on March 23, Swayman attempted to throw down with Darcy Kuemper. The officials stopped the fight, which frustrated fans. However, as much as the attempt was entertaining, Zadorov’s response to the situation suggested a different reaction inside the locker room.

When asked if the team appreciated Swayman sticking up for teammate Marat Khusnutdinov, Zadorov bluntly replied, “Is that what it is? No comment.”

Swayman Has Let His Bruins Teammates Down

Swayman’s numbers over his last four starts have been brutal: an 0-4-0 record, an .815 save percentage, and a staggering 6.00 goals-against average. He has allowed 20 goals on just 108 shots, which is the worst stretch for any starting goalie in the league. The Bruins’ defense has also been awful, but Swayman’s inability to come up with key saves has only amplified Boston’s issues.

The goaltender himself acknowledged that he needs to be better. “I want to give this team a chance to win every night, and I haven’t done that the last two games,” he admitted. “I owe these guys better. I owe a hell of a lot of people a lot better.”

Jeremy Swayman is struggling with the Boston Bruins.

The question now is whether it’s potentially too late. He made a deal out of his contract negotiations with the Bruins when he re-signed a big extension, and he’s not lived up to it. He’s having one of his worst campaigns in the NHL, and he’s picking fights, claiming he’s standing up for teammates, which it seems clear no one in that Bruins locker room wants him to do. They just want him to stop the puck, but he’s doing anything but.

Has Swayman Become a Distraction for the Boston Bruins?

His near-fight doesn’t feel like an act of leadership. It feels more like misdirection. The only issue is that his teammates aren’t buying it.

With the first season of his massive eight-year contract coming to an end, the Bruins can only hope that this is just a blip and not something they’ve signed up to deal with long-term.

