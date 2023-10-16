Canucks’ Unsung Backup Goalie Casey DeSmith Sticks It to Oilers

Casey DeSmith, the relatively unknown goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks, has suddenly found himself in the spotlight. Helping to shut down the vaunted Edmonton Oilers on their own home ice can do that – especially if you’re a backup goalie.
It wasn’t as if the Oilers didn’t try, but DeSmith’s standout performance allowed the Canucks to carry the win over the Oilers. The Oilers blitzed DeSmith and his teammates coming out of the gate during Saturday night’s game; however, in the end, Vancouver caught its collective breath and held on. The result was a 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Edmonton Came Out Flying, But …
Edmonton was aggressive early in the game, but DeSmith was able to limit the damage to one goal in the first period. The Oilers managed to score twice on the power play in the second period, but the Canucks ultimately took the lead with Sam Lafferty’s goal in the third period. They held on for the win.
DeSmith was given the chance to play due to Thatcher Demko’s illness; and, he responded well. Over the course of the game, he made 37 saves. There’s no thought that, unless something goes completely off the rails he’ll replace Demko as the starter. That said, DeSmith’s performance could potentially earn him more playing time and a larger role in the Canucks’ plans.
DeSmith Is Far From a Marquee Name
In a league often dominated by marquee names, DeSmith’s journey to where he is now is a testament to his determination and hard work.
Born in the small town of Rochester, New Hampshire, on August 13, 1991, DeSmith doesn’t fit the typical physical mold of an NHL goaltender. He’s smallish by goalie standards, standing 6-foot tall and weighing 181 pounds. However, he compensates for his size with his exceptional skill and strong determination.
DeSmith’s path to the NHL began in 2017 when he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent. His journey was far from easy. However, on October 29, 2017, he made his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets. He delivered a remarkable performance, posting a shutout in a 2-0 victory.
His most significant impact with the Penguins came during the 2018-2019 season when he played 36 games. In those games, he put up an impressive .916 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.75. This season marked his transition from an unknown prospect to a reliable NHL backup.
For a Career Backup Goalie, DeSmith Has Solid Skills
On the ice, DeSmith’s playing style has earned him respect. His quickness and agility make him a tough opponent for any shooter, with the ability to make acrobatic saves when needed. His strong positional play ensures he’s in the right place to make crucial saves, even in high-pressure situations.
Beyond his skills on the ice, DeSmith is dedicated to physical fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He’s also a smart guy. He spent three seasons combining his goal for higher education at the University of New Hampshire, combining academics with his passion for hockey. He has cultured a well-rounded approach to life.
DeSmith Seized His Chance and Stood Tall with It
Stepping into the starting role due to Demko’s illness, DeSmith seized his opportunity and delivered a performance that should earn him even more playing time. Although he’s expected to serve as a backup goalie this season, his standout play shows that he is ready to step up when needed, making him a valuable player for the Canucks.
DeSmith’s recent standout performance against the Oilers gives Canucks fans reason to be excited about having such a reliable backup goaltender on their roster.
In the NHL, unsung heroes emerge every season. In the second game of the Canucks’ regular season, suddenly Casey DeSmith is making a case to be one of them.
