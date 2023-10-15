Puljujarvi’s Comeback Close: The Former Oiler Ready to Try Again

Not every player’s NHL career takes the typical route. Jesse Puljujarvi, for example, has faced his share of disappointments, primarily due to persistent injuries. A former Oiler forward who was moved to the Carolina Hurricanes and left unsigned, he’s now on the brink of a potential comeback and the 25-year-old winger is determined to redefine his narrative.
Following double hip surgery in the offseason, Puljujarvi’s rehabilitation has been remarkably promising, drawing attention from NHL insiders like TSN’s Chris Johnston. According to Johnston, Puljujarvi might make his return to the league as early as next month, marking a significant milestone in his challenging journey.
There are no reports of any clear intention of an NHL team to sign him, but one would assume a few conversations will be had.
Puljujarvi’s road in and out of the NHL has been a tale of ups and downs. His struggles to meet the high expectations set by his early selection in the 2016 draft, where he was picked fourth overall by the Oilers, were exacerbated by communication issues and setbacks. He felt he deserved better than he got early on and when it finally seemed like he’d earned the trust of the Oilers organization, injuries struck.
After enduring his first double hip surgery during the 2018-19 season, Puljujarvi was moved to the Hurricanes and found himself without a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. No one signed him out of fear his issues were long-term.
Undeterred by these challenges, Puljujarvi retreated to his homeland, Finland, where he resumed intense training and skating sessions. His dedication paid off as reports emerged of his robust recovery. Feeling stronger and more determined than ever, Puljujarvi is actively seeking a new opportunity in the NHL.
Will He Get An NHL Deal?
With no formal contract offers on the table yet, he remains unwavering in his goal: to return to the NHL ice and secure a stable, supportive home where his potential can flourish. Puljujarvi’s story embodies resilience and the unwavering pursuit of a dream, reminding hockey fans of the human spirit’s ability to triumph over adversity.
