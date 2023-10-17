Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game 3 Preview

The Vancouver Canucks are off to an impressive start this season. In their first two games, they beat one of the Stanley Cup favorites for the 2023-24 season – the Edmonton Oilers. Once at home (by a score of 8-1) and then during the next meeting on the road (by a score of 4-3).

After the exceptional home-and-home series winds against the Oilers, the Canucks have shown that – thus far – they are not the same team that suffered all sorts of maladies (both on and off the ice) during the 2022-23 season. These wins not only show the team’s offensive firepower but also its commitment to winning critical puck battles. And, for head coach Rick Tocchet, that’s a non-negotiable element.

The Canucks Will Be the Second Game Into a Critical Four-Game Road Trip

The Canucks goal is to maintain their perfect record on the second game of their road trip against the Flyers. As they head into their challenging four-game road trip, the Canucks are working to prove their early success was no fluke.

Can Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko, and Elias Pettersson lead the Canucks to a win?

In contrast, the Flyers have had a mixed start to their season. After winning a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, they got dumped by a score of 5-2 at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. Flyers head coach John Tortorella was concerned over the high number of penalties the Flyers had in the Senators game.

Despite their early-season so-so record, the Flyers are aware that they are in a rebuilding phase, and they are committed to long-term success. It might not be pretty, but they are going to stick to the script.

As the Canucks visit the Flyers, they look to extend their undefeated streak to three games. The Flyers will be seeking redemption for their last loss.

What to Look for From the Canucks

Canucks fans should look for the team to come out hard on defense. They’re feeling confident that they can withstand offensive pushes by the opposition and turn the tables when they need to.

There’s little doubt that the team believes in coach Tocchet’s plan to focus on winning the puck battles, playing structured defense, and relying on solid goaltending. The team wants to prove they have what it takes to be a Western Conference playoff team.

Will J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks continue to be a force for the team?

This game on Tuesday night promises to be a hard-fought game. Both coaches demand that their teams push hard and don’t quit. However, the Canucks should prevail because – frankly, they have the stronger team with the most elite players.

The Bottom Line

Can the Canucks continue their winning streak? Or will the Flyers be able to defend their home ice? Should the Canucks start the season with a third-straight win, it would be an indication they are serious contenders in the Pacific Division.

