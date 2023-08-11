Canucks Sign Pius Suter to Two-Year, $1.6 M AAV Contract

The Canucks have sealed a smart-value deal with forward Pius Suter, as General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million. Suter, renowned for his prowess as a solid defensive forward in both 5v5 and short-handed scenarios, brings remarkable versatility to the team, capable of assuming any of the three forward positions.

Suter’s capacity to seamlessly adapt to various roles on the Canucks’ roster adds a layer of dynamism. Notably effective on the penalty kill, his robust defensive skills fortify the team’s short-handed efforts. There was some belief he might be destined to sign a PTO this summer, but the Canucks got in there before that was necessary and inked the center into a contract.

Rick Dhaliwal, a seasoned observer, highlighted the Canucks’ ongoing pursuits during a recent appearance on Sekeres & Price. Emphasizing the need for added center depth following the Bo Horvat trade, Dhaliwal pinpointed the team’s interest in select unrestricted free agents. With Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller as centerpieces, concerns about depth in case of injuries have prompted a strategic approach to creating cap space and securing a player who can fluidly transition between the third and second lines. The Canucks’ decision to secure Suter aligns with this vision, offering a solution to potential lineup gaps.

Suter’s potential to ascend to the second line during the absences of key players like Pettersson or Miller enhances his value.

Throughout his nascent NHL career, Suter consistently commanded over 16 minutes of ice time in his first two seasons, and he sustained his influence with an average of 14:04 minutes per game during his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings. With a commendable track record, he has amassed 43 goals and 87 points across 216 games, solidifying his impact on the ice.

