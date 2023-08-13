Elias Pettersson Deal with Canucks Delayed By Big Summer Move

As the summer unfolds, the spotlight turns to Elias Pettersson and his agents as they navigate a critical decision: whether to secure a contract extension now and lock in with the Vancouver Canucks early, or venture into the upcoming season with the flexibility to see how things unfold before committing. With one season remaining on his current contract, the next deal between the team and the player has the potential to be franchise-changing over the next few seasons.
One of the things holding up that decision appears to be the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming extension between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Auston Matthews. Specifically, Pettersson wants to know what Matthews’ next deal is going to look like financially, because he may try to use the contract and Matthew’s strategy as a comparable in negotiations with Vancouver.
Related: Canucks Sign Pius Suter to Two-Year, $1.6 M AAV Contract
Insights from Harman Dayal, reported by The Athletic, shed light on an intriguing perspective provided by an anonymous NHL agent. This agent contemplates the possibility that while Matthews is not expected to offer the Toronto Maple Leafs any kind of discount, his new contract could elevate the earning potential of other star players across the league, including Pettersson. And, as the Canucks try to convince Pettersson they’ll be a competitive team, the forward isn’t sure he wants to stick around, especially if the money isn’t there to overlook what could be a handful of rocky seasons.
Matthews, with a year left before he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA), appears to favor a short-term contract in Toronto, allowing flexibility for his future choices. Pettersson might feel the same way, especially if Vancouver’s window to win doesn’t open during his prime seasons. And, as Pettersson approaches the end of his restricted free agent status, he has the choice to position himself in a good spot with UFA eligibility a year away. This has led to a crossroads, with no news of a deal, especially as the Matthews extension takes some time to get done.
Pettersson Might Elect to Wait and See
Adopting a prudent and patient strategy could present several advantages for Pettersson. Drawing parallels from the potential impact of Matthews’ extension, Pettersson might consider signing a contract spanning two to five years. This approach provides him with invaluable flexibility and the chance to reevaluate his options and potentially hit the free agency market again while still in his 20s.
He may never make what Matthews does in terms of a yearly salary, but there aren’t a lot of other contracts to use as comparables as the salary cap is expected to jump in the next few seasons. Pettersson wants to make the right decision and not jump into anything. That poses a potential problem for the Canucks, who likely want to get a long-term deal done as soon as humanly possible.
Next: Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Coyotes Announce Plans to Purchase Land for Arena in Mesa
Arizona Coyotes secure land in Mesa for cutting-edge arena, bolstering Valley's sports and cultural...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin
With Erik Karlsson and Matt Dumba off the market, is Noah Hanifin now the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Trading Jonathan Marchessault a Viable Option for Golden Knights
Speculation swirls around Jonathan Marchessault's trade as contract end nears, potential impact on Golden...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Penguins Said to Be Likely Landing Spot for Tomas Tatar
Penguins reportedly eye Tomas Tatar as a forward option; Dubas emphasizes competition, potential roster...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 week ago
Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba to 1-Year, $3.9 Million Contract
The Arizona Coyotes have signed unrestricted free agent Matt Dumba to a one-year, $3.9...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Sharks Trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins in Big Deal w/ Canadiens
Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens orchestrate complex trade involving Erik Karlsson,...
Pingback: Lafrenière Contract Talks Ramp Up as Forward Says Deal is Close