Canucks Hand-Wringing: 20 Minutes Great Hockey, 40 Minutes Not

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their NHL season with a rollercoaster of a game that left fans both excited and nervous. It was a game of two parts. There were 20 minutes of outstanding hockey followed by 40 minutes that could have gone better. If you were tuned into the radio in Vancouver this morning, you probably caught the hosts having a field day with it.

Like many Canucks fans, after J.T. Miller tied the game late in the third period, Vancouver had to come back – right? The nerve-wracking overtime was over quickly. Based on that alone, the Canucks looked solid in clutch moments. That said, it’s clear from the analysis that the performance leading up to that was far from perfect.

The Tale of Two Canucks (Partial) Games

The Canucks started on fire. They dominated the first 20 minutes of play and gave fans a glimpse of what this team can do. The energy, speed, and intensity were all there. It looked like the team was set to make a strong opening statement for the season.

However, what happened in the second and third periods was different. It’s as if the team flipped a switch, not in a good way. They were outplayed for long stretches, and key breakdowns led to high-danger chances for the opposition. The radio guys—Halford, Brough, and Thomas Drance—were all over it this morning. They picked apart the sloppy play and wondered why the team lost its edge after that strong first period.

Poor Silovs Got Hung Out to Dry By His Teammates

One of the key takeaways from the game was Arturs Silovs’ performance. The young goaltender found himself in a tough spot, and you’ve got to feel for him. The Canucks’ defense left much to be desired in the latter parts of the game. Silovs still made a valiant effort but didn’t get it done. Still, one can’t help but wonder how things might have gone differently if the team in front of him had been a little sharper.

The Canucks’ ability to hang in there and force overtime was commendable. However, they’ll need to clean up those long stretches of subpar play if they want to avoid putting Silovs—and any goalie—under constant fire. It’s clear that with Thatcher Demko as the starter, the Canucks are aiming to build a more well-rounded and responsible defensive structure. But it will take time for that to consistently show on the ice.

The Hand-Wringing Expanded Past Vancouver

While Canucks fans might be wringing their hands after the ups and downs of the season opener, they’re not alone. Edmonton is likely going through similar anxieties after its own rocky start. With high expectations for the Oilers this season, a stumble out of the gate didn’t sit well with their fans. They wanted to see better.

And over in Toronto, it seems the Maple Leafs’ season opener turned into a goaltender’s duel. Neither side was able to break through for much of the game. In contrast to Vancouver’s game, the Maple Leafs’ showdown against the Montreal Canadiens ended in a tight 1-0 loss. However, it was one of those classic tight defensive battles rather than the back-and-forth chaos that the Canucks found themselves in.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

For the Canucks, the key moving forward will be consistency. That 20 minutes of high-energy, sharp play shows what this team can do. However, the next 40 minutes served as a reminder that there’s still work remaining. Head coach Rick Tocchet will likely address this in practice. The team can’t afford these lapses if they want to be competitive in a tough Western Conference.

The good news? It’s just one game. There’s plenty of hockey left to be played. Hopefully, the Canucks will use this game as a learning opportunity to tighten up their play over a full 60 minutes.

Fans will watch closely to see if the team can build on that promising first period and smooth out the rough patches. With key players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller leading the way, there’s every reason to believe the Canucks can find their rhythm sooner rather than later.

[Note, I want to thank my Canucks’ watching partner Greg for his insights that added to this post.]

