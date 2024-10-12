Jets Edge Blackhawks in OT: Four Key Takeaways

There are plenty of takeaways as the Winnipeg Jets pulled off a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Mark Scheifele was the night’s hero, scoring the tying goal with just over a minute left in regulation and then netting the game-winner only 38 seconds into overtime.
Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivered a solid performance with 25 saves, helping Winnipeg secure a 2-0 start to the season. Meanwhile, Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves in a losing cause. Here are four key takeaways from the Jets’ win.
Takeaway One: Mark Scheifele Scoring Turned Almost Disaster into Victory
Scheifele’s late-game heroics were the difference-maker for the Jets. Down 1-0 with the clock winding down, Scheifele came through with a game-tying backhand goal from his knees on a rebound from Nikolaj Ehlers’ shot. Then, in overtime, Scheifele wasted no time, scoring just 38 seconds into the extra frame to seal the win for Winnipeg. His leadership and clutch scoring were on full display, proving once again why he’s one of the team’s most reliable offensive players.
It was Scheifele’s 300th career goal with the Jets.
Takeaway Two: Connor Hellebuyck Is Already Showing Why He Won the Vezina Trophy
Hellebuyck continues to show why he’s among the NHL’s best goaltenders. After a shutout in the Jets’ season opener against Edmonton, he followed up with another strong performance, stopping 25 of 26 shots against the Blackhawks.
Although Chicago scored late in the second period, Hellebuyck remained composed, particularly when it mattered most in the third period and overtime. His calm demeanor under pressure helped keep the Jets in the game and allowed them the chance to stage a late comeback.
Takeaway Three: Jets’ Never-Say-Die Attitude Finally Pays Off
Despite being kept off the scoreboard for most of the game by Soderblom and a tight Blackhawks defense, the Jets’ relentless pressure finally paid off in the closing minutes. Winnipeg outshot Chicago 36-25 and applied consistent pressure throughout the contest. The team refused to lose the game. Their patience and hang-tough attitude ultimately overwhelmed the Blackhawks in the final minutes, allowing them to capitalize with the extra attacker and in overtime.
Takeaway Four: New Head Coach Scott Arniel Has the Jets Playing Well
It came as little surprise when Scott Arniel was promoted to head coach of the Jets this summer. Having spent two years as an associate coach under Rick Bowness and stepping in as interim head coach during Bowness’ absence, Arniel was ready to take the reins.
His familiarity with the team and coaching style has allowed him to push his players, as shown by the Jets’ strong start to the season. Under Arniel’s leadership, the Jets have demonstrated grit and determination, which will be crucial as the season progresses.
The Bottom Line: Jets Stay Perfect with Win Over Blackhawks
The Jets showed resilience in their home opener, clawing back from a 1-0 deficit to secure the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. Scheifele’s leadership, Hellebuyck’s reliability in the crease, and the team’s overall determination carried them to victory.
Winnipeg will look to build on this momentum when they continue their homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The surprising Jets have something going on early in the season. Can they keep it up?
