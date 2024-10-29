NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks & Flames

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Oct. 28, 2024), Connor McDavid left Monday’s game with an injury. What is his injury status as he gets sent home early from the Edmonton Oilers’ current road trip? Speaking of injuries, Dakota Joshua is recovering from cancer surgery and is ready to rejoin the team. How has this fact impacted his teammates and coaches?

Did Matt Coronato’s agent stir the pot with the Flames by retweeting a negative post about the team dropping him to the AHL? What’s likely to happen now? Also, with the Flames, is there a deal about a potential deal of Rasmus Andersson to the rival Oilers? Finally, what has been the complex journey of Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann from junior hockey to a top-six job with his team?

Connor McDavid Leaves Game With Injury, What Are the Early Signs?

Edmonton Oilers fans held their breath as McDavid exited early during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after jamming his foot into the boards. Though McDavid did not return, initial reports suggest the injury is not severe, and he is set to be evaluated back in Edmonton. He is expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, with an update on his current condition.

Can the Oilers maintain their momentum without McDavid if he’s out for multiple games? They weren’t able to pull out anything resembling a solid effort after he went down.

Dakota Joshua’s Journey Back to the Ice Inspires His Team

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua is nearing his return after off-season surgery for testicular cancer, a journey that has earned admiration from his teammates and coaches. Head coach Rick Tocchet and forward J.T. Miller praised Joshua’s resilience and positive energy, emphasizing his role as a skilled player and a valuable locker-room presence.

How will Joshua’s return impact the Canucks’ season, both on and off the ice?

Did Matt Coronato’s Agent Stir Up Controversy with the Flames?

The Calgary Flames have faced criticism for sending Matt Coronato, their 2021 first-round pick, to the AHL. While a waiver-exempt reassignment seemed practical, the move came after Coronato’s strong start, including a two-goal game. When Coronato’s agent retweeted a post questioning the decision, concerns about potential friction within the team were raised. What did insider Elliotte Friedman have to say about locker room dynamics?

Matt Coronato unhappy with Flames

Could external criticism create tension between Coronato and the Flames? Or will the situation be settled internally?

Craig Conroy’s Dilemma: Trading Rasmus Andersson to the Oilers

For Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy, trading defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the rival Edmonton Oilers poses a significant risk that could jeopardize his career. Given Andersson’s critical role on the Flames and impressive performance this season, any deal with the Oilers would need to yield a substantial return. Will Conroy risk his legacy for a potential trade with a heated rival?

How Did Bobby McMann Find His Way to the Maple Leafs Top Six?

Bobby McMann has surprised many by earning a second-line position with the Maple Leafs. He’s had a unique and challenging journey to the NHL. How did McMann’s hard work and dedication pave the way for NHL success?

What might McMann’s story say about the potential for other players to make a mark in the NHL?

