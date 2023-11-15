Canucks Talk to Kessel, Tanev Trade News, & Pettersson’s Contract

There are updates coming out of Vancouver when it comes to the latest on Elias Pettersson and a possible contract extension, Chris Tanev and a trade to the Canucks, and the team poking around the idea of signing forward Phil Kessel.

According to Rick Dhaliwal, there’s a sense of optimism in the ongoing contract negotiations between the Canucks and star player Elias Pettersson. The speculated figures for the contract suggest it could begin with a 12 or high 11s. Dhaliwal clarifies that Pettersson never conveyed a refusal to sign; instead, he needed time for a thoughtful decision. The team’s current success adds positivity to the atmosphere, potentially paving the way for a long-term extension.

"The Flames are looking for a young prospect who can play in their lineup right now.."@DhaliwalSports on the #Canucks interest in Chris Tanev and if anything changes with the Soucy injury.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/XRrI7659G4 — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) November 15, 2023

On the trade front, the Canucks are eyeing a deal involving Chris Tanev, with the Calgary Flames showing interest. Dhaliwal reveals the Flames’ preference for a young prospect ready for immediate lineup inclusion. However, the Flames resist trading Tanev to the Canucks, aiming to send him to the Eastern Conference rather than within the Western Conference. The Canucks attempt to send over players like Anthony Beauvillier and Conor Garland is not being met with much love. Instead, the Flames express interest in acquiring someone like Nils Hoglander.

In another development, a potential signing of Phil Kessel to the Canucks is under discussion. Talks have taken place, with the Canucks exploring this option further. Kessel, who enjoyed playing under Rick Tocchet in Arizona, is reportedly open to reuniting with the coach in Vancouver.

The Canucks Have a Few Irons in the Fire

As negotiations unfold, the Canucks are keen on solidifying their roster dynamics both in contract negotiations and potential trades. If they can get Pettersson locked in, that would be huge. Adding to their defense with Carson Soucy out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury is also a priority. Kessel isn’t a necessity, but the Canucks think he can help and he’s cheap, why not?

