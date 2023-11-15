Canucks Talk to Kessel, Tanev Trade News, & Pettersson’s Contract

There are updates coming out of Vancouver when it comes to the latest on Elias Pettersson and a possible contract extension, Chris Tanev and a trade to the Canucks, and the team poking around the idea of signing forward Phil Kessel.
According to Rick Dhaliwal, there’s a sense of optimism in the ongoing contract negotiations between the Canucks and star player Elias Pettersson. The speculated figures for the contract suggest it could begin with a 12 or high 11s. Dhaliwal clarifies that Pettersson never conveyed a refusal to sign; instead, he needed time for a thoughtful decision. The team’s current success adds positivity to the atmosphere, potentially paving the way for a long-term extension.
On the trade front, the Canucks are eyeing a deal involving Chris Tanev, with the Calgary Flames showing interest. Dhaliwal reveals the Flames’ preference for a young prospect ready for immediate lineup inclusion. However, the Flames resist trading Tanev to the Canucks, aiming to send him to the Eastern Conference rather than within the Western Conference. The Canucks attempt to send over players like Anthony Beauvillier and Conor Garland is not being met with much love. Instead, the Flames express interest in acquiring someone like Nils Hoglander.
Related: Canucks Quick Hits: Soucy, Di Giuseppe & Joshua
In another development, a potential signing of Phil Kessel to the Canucks is under discussion. Talks have taken place, with the Canucks exploring this option further. Kessel, who enjoyed playing under Rick Tocchet in Arizona, is reportedly open to reuniting with the coach in Vancouver.
The Canucks Have a Few Irons in the Fire
As negotiations unfold, the Canucks are keen on solidifying their roster dynamics both in contract negotiations and potential trades. If they can get Pettersson locked in, that would be huge. Adding to their defense with Carson Soucy out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury is also a priority. Kessel isn’t a necessity, but the Canucks think he can help and he’s cheap, why not?
Next: Jack Campbell’s AHL Struggles Limits Any Path Back to Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Kraken Game
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster moves on Wednesday, placing a couple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Win in Knoblauch’s Debut: McDavid and Draisaitl Break Out
Kris Knoblauch's coaching era starts strong as the Edmonton Oilers secure a win; concerns...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...