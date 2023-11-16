Canucks’ Power Play Works But the Defensive Issues Remain

Yes, the Vancouver Canucks came back to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. And, also yes, they are now tied for first place in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights. That said, there are still issues that could cause problems with the team.

Last night’s game was a probably too-thrilling matchup against the New York Islanders. However, the Canucks showed their resilience by overcoming some challenges to win a crucial victory. Quinn Hughes scored the overtime winner. And, JT Miller also led the charge with great scoring and playmaking.

However, there were a few challenges that remained unfixed. In short, the team is playing well; but, it could play better.

Defensive Canucks’ Struggles Persist; and, Shots Against Remain a Concern

The first point of concern centers around what happens in the Canucks’ defensive zone. The team continues to allow far more shots than it should. This persistent issue raises questions about the defensive structure and the Canucks’ ability to control the flow of play when they are playing in their own end.

Related: Canucks Quick Hits: Soucy, Di Giuseppe & Joshua

How can the team address this concern? The answer to that question will be crucial for the Canucks as they work for defensive solidity throughout the season.

Thatcher Demko Canucks goalie

Fortunately, the Canucks’ showed their abilities on the power play. The man advantage rescued them when they needed it the most. This strong power-play unit proved to be the key to last night’s comeback. It scored three times during the game. In short, it was a game-changer.

Now the question must be asked whether Vancouver can rely on special teams to solve their problems. When the opponents play a game when fewer penalties are called, will that lessen the Canucks’ ability to come back? Might it also raise questions about the team’s 5-on-5 scoring? If so, that might need further attention and improvement.

The Canucks Dependency on the Power Play and The Team’s Continuing Penalty Kill Issues

Last night’s game unfolded into a special teams duel. Both teams heavily relied on their power play units. There the Canucks held the advantage, but only because the officials gave them more power-play opportunities compared to the Islanders. The bottom line in the game was that the Canucks capitalized on three of their chances, while the Islanders only converted on two of their power plays. The difference of a single goal showed the deal.

Related: Teddy Blueger Poised to Improve the Canucks This Season

Good for the Canucks. However, the underbelly for that issue – and another way to see it – is that the Canucks’ own disciplined play was lacking. And that could be a problem if they cannot build a stronger penalty-killing unit. The team might be in trouble moving forward.

Fortunately, Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks in overtime.

Looking ahead, should there be a concern about the Canucks’ dependency on power play opportunities for success? If their opponents adjust their strategies to deny Vancouver these man-advantage chances, will the team face challenges generating offense?

The Canucks’ Strategy Moving Forward

As the Canucks move forward during the season, they need to address their defensive vulnerabilities, enhance their 5-on-5 scoring, and ensure they remain able to face changing strategies from opponents. The victory against the Islanders was great. However, it also serves as a reminder of the team’s potential issues.

The bottom line is that there’s work to be done to solidify their standing in the Pacific Division. So far, so good. But there’s still some cleaning up to engage.

Related: Canucks Talk to Kessel, Tanev Trade News, & Pettersson’s Contract