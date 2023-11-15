Jack Campbell’s stint with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors has been far from ideal, marked by a challenging stretch that has raised concerns among fans and like the Oilers organization. Over his last three games, Campbell has posted a concerning 0.826 save percentage, with struggles apparent in each outing. Ken Holland was recently on hand to watch the Condors in person and has to have been concerned with what he saw.

Another rough outing for Jack Campbell in the AHL tonight for Bakersfield: 5 goals allowed on 26 shots faced.



Currently possesses an .819 SV% (13 goals on 72 shots) through 3 games for the Condors. #LetsGoOilerspic.twitter.com/3wOhwsIdTt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 15, 2023

In the most recent game against an opponent, Campbell faced 26 shots and allowed five goals, continuing a trend that has been a cause for worry. His cumulative statistics through three games with the Condors show an .819 save percentage, having allowed 13 goals on 72 shots.

This unexpected downturn in Campbell’s performance has stirred empathy and concern from fans and observers. Mental strain in such situations is inevitable, with the weight of the outcomes taking a toll. But, Campbell appears to be broken, his confidence shot, and the Oilers left in a situation where they could have to make a move. There’s a collective hope that Campbell can navigate through these challenges, prioritizing his mental health as he works towards finding solutions on the ice. It’s just not looking promising.

This Move to Send Campbell Down Has Backfired

Initially, the decision to send Campbell to the AHL seemed to be part of a plan to rebuild his confidence before a potential return to the NHL. However, the reality has been starkly different, with Campbell’s struggles continuing in the minor league. While some will contend playing in the AHL can be even more difficult because the play of the defense and forwards is unpredictable, Campbell is to blame for many of the goals against.

The Oilers, in the meantime, have found a semblance of stability in goaltending with Stuart Skinner, who has delivered league-average performances in recent games, contributing to a two-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard has yet to play for the Oilers since being called up, but considering the precarious state of the season (the must win nearly every game over the next few weeks), reintegrating Campbell into the lineup amid his ongoing AHL struggles might pose a significant risk.

The initial path back to the NHL for Campbell, which appeared clear when he was sent down, is now foggy. The organization faces a delicate balance between supporting Campbell’s development and making strategic decisions to salvage the season. As fans and management alike express concern, the Oilers must carefully assess the situation before determining the next steps for Jack Campbell.

A trade has to be on the Oilers’ radar. If it wasn’t when Campbell was waived, his recent play has to have told the Oilers there’s little to no way he’s going to be useful at the NHL level. At least, not anytime soon.

