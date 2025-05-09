Canucks GM Throws Shade on Young Players For J.T Miller Trade

While speaking to season ticket holders, Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin hinted that the rest of the roster needs to take some responsibility for the loss of J.T. Miller. Noting the team didn’t match his level or preparedness coming into the season, Miller left, partly because he cared more than the team did about winning.

Allvin talked about what happened with the Miller situation this week and noted that the veteran forward — who is now with the New York Rangers after being traded there when team discourse became a problem — had a hard time dealing with how much more he seemed to care about his approach to being ready to win than most of the other players on the roster. A fierce and firey competitor, that lack of preparation didn’t sit well, especially as the team struggled or players like Elias Pettersson might have looked less than engaged.

Patrik Allvin seemed to blame the young guys on the Vancouver Canucks for Miller leaving

Allvin said the young players on the Canucks didn’t train as hard in the offseason or come in as ready as they should have been coming off a strong season in 2023-24. When things got worse, it was hinted that Miller asked for a leave of absence. He returned, but by then, he was seen in some people’s eyes as the bad guy or the troublemaker.

It became an issue that he couldn’t overcome and rumors of a locker room divide, where some players stood with Miller and others thought he was being too strict made the situation untenable.

Patrick Alvin address the JT-Miller and EP40 fiasco with season ticket holders #canucks pic.twitter.com/I8b86zjpG6 — Robby (@Dosange) May 9, 2025

This Is An Issue That Requires Attention for the Canucks

Alvin essentially praised Miller and blamed the rest of the group for not being ready to compete. It’s an issue the club will have to address this season, but without Miller on board and with a new head coach behind the bench. How easily the new coach will be able to change the culture in the room or who is linked (potentially blamed) for the problems remains to be seen.

Next: “Pretty Clear” Penalty Argue Golden Knights After Game 2 Loss to Oilers