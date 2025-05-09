Edmonton Oilers
Nicolas Roy Will Have Hearing for Cross-Checking Oilers’ Frederic
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS about his cross-check on Oilers forward Trent Frederic.
Nicolas Roy of the Vegas Golden Knights will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic.
The hit occurred in the overtime period of Game 2 between the Golden Knights and Oilers; an obvious penalty earned Roy a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The Oilers couldn’t capitalize on the power play, but they ultimately won the game to go up 2-0 in the series. The Roy hit put the Golden Knights in a real hole, and the loss will make it much harder for Vegas to take this series back as the two teams head to Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday.
Golden Knights Upset with Officiating
While most Golden Knights fans will understand that Roy’s hit deserves a hearing and potentially a one or two-game suspension, many aren’t thrilled with the officiating in Game 2. Specifically, a missed call where Viktor Arvidsson tripped Brayden McNabb could have given Vegas the chance to cash in on a power play in overtime and tie the series. Instead, McNabb might be injured, and Vegas lost.
Frederic was not injured on the play, which will likely contribute to any supplemental discipline.
Next: “Pretty Clear” Penalty Argue Golden Knights After Game 2 Loss to Oilers
