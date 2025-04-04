Canucks Furious Over Rick Tocchet-Flyers Rumors, Complain to NHL

The Vancouver Canucks are pushing back — hard — against the growing narrative linking head coach Rick Tocchet to a potential move to the Philadelphia Flyers. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, they’ve even taken their frustration to the NHL itself.

On a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman shed light on the internal tension in Vancouver, revealing that the Canucks were “not happy” with speculation suggesting Tocchet could land in Philadelphia after this season. While the rumors didn’t originate with the Flyers directly, the persistent chatter surrounding Tocchet’s future prompted the Canucks to make it clear that they will exercise the coaching option on his contract if necessary, just to kill the speculation.

“I think the Canucks have not been happy with the noise around Tocchet and Philadelphia,” Friedman said. “I think they’ve made their displeasure quite clear — potentially to the Flyers and to the league itself.”

This drama seems to have been sparked, at least in part, by Friedman’s own report that the Flyers might be interested in Tocchet to replace John Tortorella. And, because Tocchet is on an expiring coaching deal on a Canucks team that has gone through real drama and is set to miss the playoffs, he might not want to return.

That said, the Canucks have the option on his deal and they wanted to remind everyone of that.

The Canucks Have the Hammer Here on Tocchet’s Contract

Vancouver has made it clear that they own the contractual rights and fully intend to use them if it means shutting down the narrative.

“Tocchet himself said the season’s not over, and we have some contractual rights here and we are going to ask that those be respected,” Friedman explained. “This was their way of coming out and saying, ‘Hey, Rick Tocchet is our coach.’”

The Canucks are believed to want to extend Tocchet long-term — but that doesn’t mean they appreciated the outside noise. According to Friedman, Vancouver made a strategic move to “put a stake in the ground,” reminding the hockey world that they are the ones in control of Tocchet’s fate, not the Flyers or anyone else.

But, is it in the best interest of the Canucks to force the issue here?

Tocchet Flyers Canucks drama

Friedman noted that one NHL executive expressed confusion over why coaches and managers ever agree to option years, arguing that they offer little upside for the party without control. If the Canucks essentially force Tocchet into coaching for one more season, there’s a scenario here where they’ve sealed their fate and he’ll either leave or command ridiculous money on an extension, assuming he’s open to ever actually signing one.

Still, the Canucks, who have seen no shortage of drama this season, appear to be digging in on this issue. Between on-ice struggles — including a demoralizing loss to Seattle — and growing questions about the team’s direction, the last thing Vancouver wants is added distraction around their bench boss.

Who Backs Down First?

Friedman suggested there is still time to sort this out, but it’s become a “thing”. It’s worth noting that both Canucks president Jim Rutherford and Tocchet himself are not known for backing down in tense situations. The only way this doesn’t get ugly is if Tocchet has no real desire to leave and the Canucks can a) show they’re willing to improve the roster and b) are prepared to pay the going rate for a top-level coach.

Friedman emphasized that he sees it as a “speed bump” more than a full-blown crisis. However, the Canucks felt blindsided and angered by how the Tocchet-to-Flyers narrative gained steam.

Ultimately, Vancouver’s message is clear: if Rick Tocchet is coaching in the NHL next season, it will be behind their bench — not Philadelphia’s. And if that takes a formal exercise of their contractual option, so be it.

Next: Blues May Have Dodged a Bullet with Dylan Holloway Injury