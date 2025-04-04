NHL News
Blues May Have Dodged Bullet with Dylan Holloway Injury
Dylan Holloway will miss some time for the St. Louis Blues as he was injured this week. How big a loss is this?
The St. Louis Blues will be without one of their top forwards for at least the next few games, as Dylan Holloway has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed on Friday that Holloway, who suffered the injury during the Blues’ thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, is still being evaluated but will be unavailable for at least the next two games.
Jim Montgomery says Dylan Holloway (lower-body injury) will not be available for the "next couple of games." #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 4, 2025
Holloway, 23, is experiencing a breakout campaign with the Blues. Through 77 games this season, he ranks second on the Blues in goals (26) and third in points (63). The Blues acquired him via an offer sheet from the Edmonton Oilers this summer, and his emergence has been a key factor in St. Louis’ unbelievable and somewhat unexpected success. If he’s out any length of time, it’s a loss the team will feel.
If Holloway is unable to play, Mathieu Joseph is the likely candidate to replace him in the lineup. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic writes, “If it’s not serious—and it doesn’t appear to be—then the Blues have to be thankful.”
Holloway Injury History a Concern for the Blues?
Outside of a scare early in the year — he was hospitalized when a puck struck him in the neck during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning — Holloway has remained fairly healthy for the Blues. That was not the case during his time in Edmonton, where the forward was often out injured. It was the uncertainty surrounding his potential and a lack of proven production that foolishly led the Oilers to let him go.
Because he regularly plays, he has shown just how gifted he is offensively. He has become one of the Blues’ most dynamic and consistent players in 2024-25. He says he owes most of that success to his growing confidence.
“When they say trust the process, I think that is so key,” Holloway said recently. He explained:
“No matter how things have gone in the past, you need to believe that. There were a couple of years when it was a mix of not being as confident and not getting that much opportunity. But since I came to St. Louis, I have that opportunity and tried to build and build. I was still putting in the work and trying to get better, but it has finally come together. I’m happy that I always believed in myself.”
Despite Holloway’s absence, the Blues are riding an 11-game winning streak, making them one of the NHL’s hottest teams. With Colton Parayko recently returning to the lineup and prospect Jimmy Snuggerud recording his first NHL point, St. Louis remains a formidable opponent as they push for a deep playoff run.
The hope is that Holloway’s absence is limited to a couple of games at most.
