Top NHL Pending UFAs: Marner, Boeser, and Tavares Lead DFO’s Ranking

With the 2024-25 NHL season coming to a close and the playoffs not far from around the corner, teams and players will have different priorities over the next few weeks. For contenders, it’s all about going into the postseason on a roll, and many are not thinking about pending UFAs or future contracts. For non-contenders, free agency and extensions are at the top of the mind for the NHL’s top UFAs.

Free agency speculation is heating up, and Daily Faceoff has released its list of the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs).

Mitch Marner Takes Top NHL UFA Spot

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is not surprisingly at the top of the list. He takes the top spot.

Marner, 27, is in the final year of his $10.9 million AAV deal, and DFO is projecting him to command an eight-year extension worth $12.6 million per season. To date, he has posted 91 points in 73 games last season and remains one of the league’s elite playmakers. If he has a big playoff run following the team’s clinching a spot on Wednesday, he could increase his value even more. His storyline will be one of the most intriguing over the next few weeks.

Mitch Marner leads this summer’s UFA class

Brock Boeser Takes Spot. No. 2

Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks ranks second on the list. Many insiders believe he’s likely leaving the Canucks after a season where the team essentially dismissed him when they had opportunities to get a deal done.

He had a strong 2023-24 campaign, tallying 24 goals and 46 points in 68 games. This season hasn’t gone as well. Still, the 28-year-old winger is projected to land a seven-year deal at $9.1 million AAV.

John Tavares Takes Spot No. 3

Veteran Maple Leafs captain John Tavares comes in at third, still proving his value with a 36-goal, 70-point season. He could fetch a three-year, $8 million AAV contract should he test the open market. Some believed he would have a down year when the captaincy went to Auston Matthews. Tavares has exploded offensively, proving it’s way too early to write him off.

An $8 million AAV deal seems higher than the Maple Leafs might be willing to go. Will he drop his ask to stay put? Or, has such a strong season made it a near lock he looks around to see what offers are out there?

Other Noteable UFA Names Worth Watching

Other notable names include Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (No. 6), Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers (No. 7), and longtime Boston Bruins forward (now Florida Panther) Brad Marchand (No. 8).

Among the top defensemen on the list, Neal Pionk leads the way at No. 5, and Ivan Provorov rounds out the top ten with Aaron Ekblad.

The goaltending class is not strong. Jake Allen is the top netminder available at No. 30, Ilya Samsonov follows at No. 31, and Frederik Andersen is at No. 40.

Next: Frederic to Debut on Road Trip, Oilers Already Eyeing Extension?