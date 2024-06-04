Devils Open to Trade No. 10 Overall Pick, Bruins’ Deal Possible?

According to a recent report by Mike G. Morreale on NHL.com, the New Jersey Devils are willing to trade the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If they can get the right return that helps the team this season, GM Tom Fitzgerald says the organization has had that discussion internally about moving the pick and believe this is the year to do so. That makes chatter of a possible trade between the Devils and Boston Bruins all the more interesting.

Fitzgerald told NHL.com:

“If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I’m listening. I haven’t gotten anything yet but the more I talk to teams, I say ‘Listen, I’m open to moving No. 10, but it’s going to have to be something (significant).'”

Having moved their second-rounder this year in the Timo Meier deal, the Devils now have six picks in the 2024 draft. Their best is the No. 10 selection and that could be used to acquire a solid NHL player. Who they are targeting isn’t clear, but there’s talk about of Boston that the Bruins are open to moving Linus Ullmark, who could dramatically improve the goaltending situation in New Jersey.

Linus Ullmark Bruins NHL trade talk

Fitzgerald explained: “At the end of the day, we’re in a position now versus two years ago when we drafted (defenseman) Simon Nemec (No. 2 in the 2022 NHL Draft) where if we can find the right piece to help us get to where we want to go today, tomorrow and wherever the controllable future is for that player, great.” Is Ullmark the right player? That’s hard to say. But, the Bruins seem more open to the idea of getting someone who can help immediately than to using their selection. “That’s the mindset versus ‘Great, we have a top-10 pick and this kid is going to be fantastic when he’s 25 years old’.”

Believing now is the time to take the next step, Fitzgerald said. “It has to be. Everybody, including myself, the players, staff, we’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What’s going on here?’ I think you’re going to see a very motivated group.”

Does a Trade with the Devils Help the Bruins?

Everyone knows the Devils desperately need a goaltender. Ullmark would be a solid upgrade. Ullmark finished the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 22-10-7, a save percentage of .915, and a 2.57 goals-against average. But, how does this help the Bruins?

Andrew Fantuccio writes in a recent Boston Hockey Now column: “Not only does a trade involving Ullmark and the No. 10 overall pick make too much sense for the Devils, but it does so for the Bruins as well. Currently, with only three picks in this year’s draft and none in the first three rounds, it’d wise for Bruins GM Don Sweeney to acquire whatever draft capital he can to restock a shallow Boston prospect pool.”

The key to remember here is that Ullmark has a 16-team no-movement clause. If he doesn’t want to go to Boston, he can veto a deal.

