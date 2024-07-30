The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Arber Xhekaj to a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension, averaging $1.3 million annually. The extension was announced on Tuesday morning, with most Habs fans calling the singing a real win for the organization. It’s good news for the Canadiens, who seriously considered trading the defenseman less than a year ago.
In 95 games with the Canadiens, Xhekaj has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and a -3 rating while averaging 15:34 per game. The undrafted defenseman made a significant impact just one season after signing his entry-level contract with the Canadiens. It wasn’t that long ago — when the OHL shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020 — that Xhekaj was working at Costco when the OHL season was shut down.
Xhekaj signed with Montreal in October 2021 and spent his final junior season in the Ontario Hockey League, playing for both the Kitchener Rangers and Hamilton Bulldogs. He came into the NHL like gangbusters but took a bit of a step back and there was chatter he might be on the trade block last season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman (h/t ProHockeyRumors), reported that Xhekaj drew trade interest from the Philadelphia Flyers. However, no deal was made.
He returned last season and rebounded a bit in a depth role on the team. A roster-first guy, he’s known for taking on all on-comers and is willing to do anything for his teammates.
Xhekaj Has A Lot More Room to Grow for Canadiens
This deal is a solid bet for the Canadiens. Xhekaj, known for his physical play, can also make plays. He takes several minor penalties (which he’ll need to clean up), but his overall contributions make him a valuable depth defenseman. He’s considered, in many ways, part of the heart and soul of the Canadiens roster, even though he’s played relatively little professional hockey.
His performance and potential growth make the $1.3 million AAV a bargain for the Canadiens, ensuring they retain a promising player at a reasonable cost.
Next: Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 17 hours ago
Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
Before Martin Necas signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?
Given the Calgary Flames' direction towards a rebuild, will we see Nazem Kadri entertain...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
3 Ways Stan Bowman Can Eventually Win Over Oilers Fans
There's no taking back Stan Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach sexual assault case...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Stuart Skinner: Rising Star or Question Mark?
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner enters his third season in the NHL, lets take...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...