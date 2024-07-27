Flyers Goalie Prospect Alexei Kolosov Likely Headed to KHL

Goaltending prospect for the Philadelphia Flyers, Alexei Kolosov appears poised to return to Russia after a brief stint in the AHL, highlighting the challenges he faced during his time in the United States. Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports that Kolosov, 22, has been an impressive KHL starter for the past three years and is considered one of Russia’s top goalie prospects. Despite this, his experience with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers’ AHL affiliate, was less than ideal.
Kolosov signed his entry-level contract last summer and joined the Phantoms at the end of the season. However, he found himself in a backup role, with Cal Petersen entrenched as the starting goaltender. This limited Kolosov’s practice time and playing opportunities, which was frustrating for a player of his caliber. His struggles were compounded by feelings of isolation; his limited English proficiency and being housed alone in a hotel exacerbated his sense of alienation.
An AHL source revealed that Kolosov informed the Flyers he did not want to return to the Phantoms, citing his isolation and lack of playing time. “They put him in the hotel by himself, and he felt isolated, especially since his English isn’t great,” the source explained. The situation was further complicated by watching Ivan Fedotov, another top goalie prospect, go straight to the NHL with the Flyers and secure a significant contract extension shortly after the season ended.
Are the Flyers Losing Kolosov to the KHL?
Reports from Belarusian sources suggested that Kolosov was unhappy with his AHL experience and might return to Dinamo Minsk, his former KHL club. Although the Flyers tried to dismiss these rumors, Androckitis’ insights shed new light on Kolosov’s dissatisfaction.
This development explains the Flyers’ recent AHL signings of goalies Parker Gahagen and Keith Petruzzelli, likely as contingencies for Kolosov’s potential departure. As Kolosov prepares to head back to Russia, it’s a disappointing turn for the Flyers and Phantoms, who hoped to integrate a promising talent into their system.
Kolosov’s experience serves as a stark reminder that there is always a bit of a risk when drafting and developing international players. It can take some time to adapt to life and play in North America and it doesn’t always pan out.
