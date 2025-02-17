Canadiens News & Rumors: Laine, Hage & Roy

While the 4 Nations Face-Off is underway, I want to use this edition of Montréal Canadiens News & Rumors to share some news items from the Canadiens’ organizational pipeline. I’ll also share how Patrik Laine is doing with Team Finland at the 4 Nations. Here’s a quick update on Laine and two key Canadiens prospects making waves in the system.

Laine Shines in Finland’s 4 Nations Win Over Sweden

Patrik Laine had a standout game in Team Finland’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Sweden on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal. He earned the game’s second star, registering two assists—one at even strength and another on the power play. Laine also threw in three hits, which was a nice bonus.

This game was a big deal for Laine. He’s been stuck in a rough stretch, with an eight-game point drought and a ten-game goal slump before this tournament. Could his performance be the spark he needs to get back on track when he returns to the NHL? Here’s hoping it turns things around for the streaky winger. When he was hot, the Canadiens played a string of successful (and winning) games. Can that happen again, or is it too late for the Habs this season?

Patrik Laine of the Canadiens

Michael Hage Impressive in Freshman NCAA Season

Michael Hage has a stellar freshman season with his University of Michigan team. He’s been lighting it up with 12 goals and 19 assists in 28 games. Hage was drafted 21st overall by the Canadiens in 2024. He’s showing why they drafted him so high at the NCAA level.

His recent form includes a goal and five assists over his last five games. He’s been heating up as the season progresses. Hage is a young talent who could evolve into a top-two center for the Canadiens. He’s a name to watch as he continues his NCAA journey. If he’s successful, how long before he might join the other great young talent now suiting up for the Canadiens?

Joshua Roy Struggles in Recent AHL Games

On the other hand, Joshua Roy is going through a slump in the AHL. He’s gone pointless in his last five games. That has to be challenging for a player with so much potential. However, he’s still putting up decent numbers overall. His total is 14 goals and 13 assists in 36 AHL games.

Last season, Roy played four games in the NHL with the Canadiens but didn’t register a point. He also played 23 games during the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals and adding five assists. The 20-year-old forward has been shooting the puck, with 17 shots on goal in his last five games. He’s still doing the work but not getting the results. The Canadiens have to hope his production picks up soon.

