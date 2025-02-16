Edmonton Oilers
McDavid Needs a Little More Help from Team Canada
In last night’s 4 Nations, Connor McDavid scored Team Canada’s only goal. Can Canada come back to win it all? Is there help for McDavid?
During the much-anticipated Saturday game between Team USA and Team Canada, Team USA triumphed by a score of 3–1. Guess who scored the only Canadian goal? That was Connor McDavid. McDavid’s been good in the 4 Nations Tournament but hasn’t gotten much offensive help from Team Canada teammates. He’ll need more if Team Canada is to have a chance to win the 4 Nations.
McDavid Has Played at Another Level in the 4 Nations
McDavid has been on another level at the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, it’s a shame that his team hasn’t fully clicked yet. As noted, during Team Canada’s 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday, McDavid scored the lone goal for his team. It was a beauty. He blew through the zone, shook off Charlie McAvoy, and sniped a backhand over Connor Hellebuyck’s glove.
The goal earned him the third-star honor. However, for the night, it was frustrating overall. He took a couple of big hits from Charlie McAvoy, and it seemed he couldn’t find the right rhythm with his linemates. For Canada’s best team, things just weren’t in sync.
To have a chance in this tournament, Team Canada must make some changes to get those around McDavid rolling. He needs help. How does this team get held to only one goal on the night, even if they face Hellebuyck?
McDavid’s been dominating the 4 Nations speed department despite the loss. He leads the tournament in speed bursts, hitting 20-plus mph 19 times, five more than anyone else. That includes his 22.67 mph burst just before his goal, which is the fifth-fastest recorded in the tournament. That’s impressive speed.
Last Night’s Goal Was McDavid’s First for Team Canada
Last night’s goal marked McDavid’s first in a best-on-best competition for Canada since the 2018 World Championship. It’s a reminder of how rare it is to see him in this setting. He’s second in the NHL this season with 57 bursts of 22-plus mph, only behind Nathan MacKinnon (64). McDavid’s speed is impressive.
McDavid’s been doing his part. However, Team Canada has to find a way to support him better. Hopefully, Monday’s game against Team Finland will be a turning point. With some tweaking, McDavid’s magic can shine.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see Team Canada get another chance at Team USA? It’s the 4 Nations final that most hockey pundits predicted.
