Likely Christian Dvorak Trade Looms Amid Medical Clearance Wait

Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak, who appeared in 64 games last season, is currently sidelined due to an injury and has not yet received clearance to return to action. However, when he does make his comeback, trade rumors are likely to swirl around the talented player.
Apron Basu recently noted in both a tweet and a snippet for The Athletic, that Dvorak should be an interesting player to watch. He wrote, “Don’t know if this is his first skate (probably not), but Christian Dvorak is on the ice skating in Brossard. Kent Hughes had mentioned he still needs clearance from his surgeon, and it was originally feared he would miss the start of the season. So, good sign.”
But, when cleared, how long he remains with the Canadiens is another story.
Dvorak is locked into a contract for the next two seasons, with a manageable $4.45 million cap hit. These remaining years also include a modified no-trade clause, allowing Dvorak to compile an eight-team no-trade list in the event that Montreal explores trading him. But, the Canadiens might try to move him if he generates interest around the league.
According to insights from Basu as part of a post on each team’s most likely trade candidate, Dvorak’s skill set positions him as the Canadiens’ most probable bet this season. Despite having an extra year on his contract, Basu believes that Dvorak will draw substantial interest during the upcoming season and in the lead-up to the NHL Trade Deadline.
What Makes Dvorak Such a Coveted Player?
Basu elaborates on Dvorak’s potential trade value, citing his versatility as a 200-foot center proficient in faceoffs and contributions to special teams. Dvorak’s reasonable contract, coupled with his ability to excel as a third-line center, makes him an attractive asset for contending teams seeking an upgrade.
For the Canadiens moving a player like him makes sense as he probably will not be part of Montreal’s future plans. That doesn’t mean the team will give him away. Any potential trade will hinge on the attractiveness of the offer presented to the Canadiens.
For now, Dvorak has to receive medical clearance to resume play and must undergo another evaluation with his surgeon. If he’s ready for the start of the season as initially expected, rumors are likely to surround him if he has a good season.
