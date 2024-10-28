Bedard’s Frustration Could Push Blackhawks Into Making a Trade

Connor Bedard’s frustration with the Blackhawks’ slow start to the season has stirred speculation that the team may take steps to accelerate their rebuild. While Elliotte Friedman shoots down any rumors that Bedard might want out of Chicago or be growing frustrated to the point he’s unhappy there, the NHL insider did note that the team has to be thinking about keeping their superstar happy.

With a 2-6-1 record, Bedard recently voiced his annoyance with losing and suggested the team’s got to do something about it. Friedman noted that the Blackhawks have to be careful about how quickly they try to push their rebuild, but that the comments likely reached Chicago’s front office and there might be some concern.

Everyone knows that teams who are rebuilding need a little time. But, the Blackhawks added some key pieces this summer and they’re at the point where they’d like to take some significant steps forward. It hasn’t happened.

Might Blackhawks Make a Trade To Appease Bedard?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Blackhawks are actively considering adding a second-line center. The team is being cautious not to rush into any moves and the market isn’t exactly spitting out centers the Blackhawks can acquire, but the team may dip their toes back in if they believe Bedard is frustrated.

Meanwhile, Ben Pope writes, “They have 11 first+second round picks already accumulated for the next three drafts, and the 50-contract limit is eventually going to come into play given the size of the prospect pool, so those picks could be more expendable.”

Elliotte Friedman revealed on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast that Chicago made an effort to sign Jake Guentzel last season. Wanting to aim big and acquire difference-makers isn’t new for the team. That said, it has to be the right player.

Chicago does have an interest in securing a high-caliber player to play with Bedard.

Although Friedman emphasized that Bedard remains committed to Chicago and would not request a trade, his competitive nature and desire to win could add urgency to the Blackhawks’ roster-building plans.

