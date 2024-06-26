Buffalo Sabres Intend to Buy Out of Jeff Skinner’s Contract

The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly contemplating a buyout of Jeff Skinner‘s contract, a move that has been noted by insiders Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek last week. As the Draft approaches and free agency is days away, the likelihood of a buyout remains high, barring an unforeseen trade.

Chad DeDominicis writes: “This isn’t breaking news. Friedman and Marek were on this a week ago. Multiple sources have confirmed to me the Sabres will buy out the last 3 years of Skinner’s contract barring an unforeseen trade. I discuss his BUF career & reasoning for the move.”

Skinner, who was overpaid at $9 million per season, remains a valuable player despite a dip in performance this season. He scored 33 and 35 goals in previous seasons with Buffalo but saw his goal total drop to 24 this season. Despite this, he is expected to attract significant interest from competitive teams, possibly signing for a lower salary. With the buyout providing financial flexibility, Skinner can afford to be selective, prioritizing winning opportunities. Teams like the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers are among teams who could show interest.

The Panthers, in particular, seem like a strong fit for Skinner. Joining the defending champions could be enticing, offering him a chance to make a deep playoff run. His playing style is comparable to Vladimir Tarasenko, making him a valuable addition to Florida’s roster. The Panthers aren’t likely to bring Tarasenko back and a less-expensive Skinner could be a nice replacement.

The Buffalo Sabres are likely to buy out Jeff Skinner’s contract

What Skinner Brings and Doesn’t Bring a Team

Skinner is an efficient goal-scorer and a strong chance-creator, especially off the rush. However, his playmaking can be inconsistent, and he is not known for carrying the puck. While agile, he lacks top-end speed and contributes minimally on defense and forechecking, showing little physicality. That said, he’s been a consistent threat to score and can play with top players.

Buying out Skinner’s contract would create $7.5 million in cap space for the Sabres this season, increasing their total cap space to $31 million. This move would cost Buffalo $14.6 million in cash.

