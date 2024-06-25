The Hidden Gems of the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Run

Despite a heartbreaking Game 7 loss, the Edmonton Oilers have much to be proud of. Throughout 25 Stanley Cup playoff games, the star power of the Oilers produced record-breaking postseasons. The lights and cameras are on and focused on the stars, but the Oilers are filled with hidden gems that are instrumental in their success.

Philip Broberg Has Arrived for the Oilers

One of the most surprising elements from the Oilers’ playoff run is the emergence of Philip Broberg. A rookie who has yet to play a full season in the NHL was tasked with coming in like he’d been part of the defense core all season and not miss a beat in the Western Conference finals. Broberg found himself scoring his first playoff goal in a tide-turning moment and was a pivotal piece the rest of the way, never losing his spot regardless of how much was at stake for the team. A shy defenseman quickly turned into a vital contributor and during his ten playoff games, Broberg recorded two goals and three points — a remarkable feat considering he has only scored two goals in his NHL career of 81 games.

The Secret to the Oilers Dominate Penalty Kill

It would be easy to overlook the contributions from Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown, but no one should. The two forwards became a penalty-killing duo that made the Oilers lethal, even shorthanded. They were an instrumental part of an Oilers penalty kill that went 94.3%.

Connor Brown Oilers Stanley Cup Final

Dubbed the “janitor’, Janmark found himself scoring crucial goals that stunned the opposition even in shorthanded situations. Brown, who was heavily scrutinized during the regular season for his lackluster performances, became the third player in NHL history to record back-to-back shorthanded points in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Both players are pending UFAs in a couple of days and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if both players are re-signed.

Calvin Pickard Was Fantastic in Limited Action

Another instrumental performance came from a backup goalie who wasn’t supposed to be on this team when the season started. Calvin Pickard came in during the regular season when Jack Campbell was demoted and played more frequently in the latter half of the regular season. He didn’t play much in the playoffs, making his playoff debut at the age of 32 in a crucial season-saving performance.

During an intense all-Canadian round-two matchup that saw Stuart Skinner become rattled, Pickard came on in relief. He posted up a .915 save percentage in his three games played, stood on his head, and gave the Oilers and Skinner a second chance. He gave Skinner the reboot he needed to come back in a few days later and perform superbly the rest of the way.

Throughout the entire postseason, every single player on the Oilers roster made an impact one way or another. From the star players breaking decades-old records to the third-string goalie saving the season, every player gave everything. Not many teams exude comradery the way the Oilers do. The brotherhood that was created gave Oil Country a reason to never give up. Without a doubt, it’s been a season the Oilers will be proud of, even if it involves a heartbreak unlike any other.

