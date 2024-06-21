During his appearance on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Carter Hutton, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark weighed in on Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie Joseph Woll. Ullmark’s comments, because he’s a Vezina-winning goalie, add notable weight to the discussion about Woll’s potential. Interestingly, in a second-hand way, it also seems to offer insight into Ilya Samsonov’s future with the team.
Ullmark Was Surprised the Maple Leafs Played Samsonov So Much
“I was surprised that they kept (Ilya) Samsonov for that many games against us in the playoffs,” Ullmark shared. He added that he “felt like when we played the Leafs when Woll was on the net, it felt like it was more of a challenge. Even though I’m not a player, just watching him, it looked more like he was in control of the situations thrown at him.”
Ullmark highlighted Woll’s technical proficiency and composure, noting that these qualities are critical for instilling confidence in his teammates.
As Ullmark explained it, “If you see a guy that might be flopping around too much and leaving out wild rebounds, then you’re going to get a little more on edge, compared to a goaltender who can contain the pucks or put them in an area where they’re not a threat.”
Ullmark added that Woll’s development has been rapid and impressive, positioning him as a key player for the Leafs’ future.
What Might Ullmark’s Praise Suggest for the Maple Leafs Future?
While Ullmark clearly has no say in the Maple Leafs’ roster decisions, his high praise for Woll offers at least one measure of support for the Maple Leafs’ decision to give Woll a more prominent role. That might be either as a starting goaltender or in a tandem arrangement. Such a move could be financially advantageous for the Maple Leafs. It would allow them to allocate more of their salary cap toward other critical areas, such as defense.
Again, Ullmark’s assessment does not influence the Maple Leafs’ decisions regarding their goaltending roster this offseason. With Samsonov as a pending free agent, fans must understand what Ullmark sees others would also see. Given this view, expect Samsonov to be with another team when the 2024-25 regular season begins.
As the Maple Leafs figure out their goaltending strategy, Ullmark’s endorsement of Woll is another checkmark on the ledger. He supports Woll’s potential and the significant role he could play in the team’s future.
