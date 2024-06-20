Maple Leafs Bargain Solution: Players Like Barclay Goodrow

The Toronto Maple Leafs always seem to be at a critical juncture, needing to balance high-end talent with cost-effective roster additions. Once again, this season, the Maple Leafs will need to navigate their salary-cap space by identifying players who can offer significant contributions at a discount. That said, finding players from other organizations in the same ballpark is a way to mediate the problem.

Yesterday, the New York Rangers placed Barclay Goodrow on waivers. The plan, it seemed from the outside, was to buy him out of his contract to create salary-cap space for the Rangers. While it wasn’t the best solution for the Rangers, it could be a way for the Maple Leafs – or another team – to find a solid player at a bargain price.

Maple Leafs Goodrow comparables

However, that didn’t happen because the San Jose Sharks jumped in to claim Goodrow off waivers from the Rangers. Reports surfacing late Tuesday and early Wednesday suggested that the Sharks had an arrangement with the Rangers before Goodrow was placed on waivers. It appears those reports were accurate, marking a homecoming for Goodrow, who began his NHL career in San Jose.

Related: Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Be Too Quick to Dump T.J. Brodie

Goodrow Fits with the Sharks, But He Would Have Fit with the Maple Leafs, Too

Goodrow is the kind of player the Sharks need right now. His playoff performance, characterized by six goals and eight points in 16 games for the Rangers this year, underscores his ability to step up in crucial moments. Despite a modest regular season with 12 points in 80 games, his postseason contributions speak volumes about his potential impact.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com noted that Goodrow was important in San Jose because he’s a Cup-winner, a playoff veteran, a leader, and a gifted grinder. He’ll also mentor the Sharks’ younger players, who will soon include Macklin Celebrini.

Goodrow’s versatility allows him to play all three forward positions, enhancing the Sharks’ flexibility. His expertise in penalty killing is another asset, contributing to both defense and special teams. Having been a vital part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, he brings a winning mentality and valuable experience to a team aiming to rebuild and compete at higher levels.

The Impact on the Maple Leafs

Because the Maple Leafs are always searching for cost-effective roster upgrades, they missed out on a player who could have been a perfect fit. But that would have only worked as a cap-friendly post-buyout. They could not have afforded him at his current salary.

However, the fact that the Sharks grabbed him doesn’t change Toronto’s strategic approach. It should involve identifying players like Goodrow (and other contract buy-outs or younger players who are not qualified by their teams). Such players could offer substantial contributions at a manageable cost. Players who bring with them defensive reliability, physicality, and local roots are ideal for the Maple Leafs’ strategy to bolster their bottom-six depth and overall team toughness.

Don’t expect the Maple Leafs to miss chances to find seasoned veterans who can mentor young players, contribute physically, and bring experience and a winning attitude. For the Maple Leafs, Goodrow is a reminder of the importance of swift action in the competitive landscape of NHL roster management. Available players who come at a reduced cost are the kind of savvy acquisitions that enhance Toronto’s lineup while maintaining cap flexibility.

Don’t be surprised if this is a recurring pattern for the team as the offseason approaches.

Related: Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?