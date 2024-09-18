Bruins and Swayman Contract Talks Stall, Training Camp Unlikely

There were conflicting reports on Tuesday regarding the status of Jeremy Swayman’s contract with the Boston Bruins. Rob Reinhart of The Herald tweeted that Swayman and the Bruins had agreed to an eight-year, $8.5 million extension, much to the excitement of Bruins fans. However, Rich Keefe of Jones & Keefe later clarified on Wednesday that no deal had been finalized.
Further adding to the uncertainty, Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney confirmed on Wednesday that while he’s disappointed a deal hasn’t been reached, he remains optimistic that an agreement will be finalized by December 1.
This is the deadline for Swayman to sign a contract for the 2024-25 season.
The delay has raised concerns about the Bruins’ goaltending situation, leaving fans to wonder who will man the crease if negotiations drag out. With limited options, Boston may have to rely on an unproven AHL player or the league’s statistically lowest-ranked goalie in their quest for stability between the pipes. Head coach Jim Montgomery says he’s confident in the team’s group of goalies outside of Swayman.
Sweeney also mentioned he wasn’t pleased about how much talk there has been surrounding Swayman, most of which is inaccurate. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now cited comments from the GM at a media avail today, noting: “Don Sweeney clearly not happy about some of the reporting around the Swayman negotiations. Called the @spittinchiclets podcast the “Spitting Up On Yourself” podcast and said reports from them were “bulls–t” that he wasn’t calling Swayman or his camp.”
Needless to say, talks are not going well. While rumors of an $8.5 million by eight years deal was out there, clearly that’s not the case. It’s not clear the Bruins want to go above $8 million and Swayman has dug his heels in.
Next: Oilers Confirm Bad News Regarding Evander Kane Surgery to Start Season
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs
Evander Kane confirmed he will be getting multiple surgeries done and will miss significant...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25
Capitals' forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Confirm Team Has Parted Ways With Asst. GM Brad Holland
The Edmonton Oilers has confirmed that the organization has parted ways with Assistant GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard
While the Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets this summer, they shouldn't...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Which Top Defenseman Was an Oilers Insider Teasing in a Trade?
Bob Stauffer teased that the Edmonton Oilers might be looking to trade for a...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Re-Sign Lucas Raymond to Massive 8-Year Contract
The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stan Bowman Details Plans to Bolster Oilers’ Supporting Cast
Stan Bowman knows the biggest challenge for the Edmonton Oilers will be building the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Do Bruins Regret Both Arbitration Decisions With Jeremy Swayman?
Elliotte Friedman believes Jeremy Swayman is holding the Bruins to the fire and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Scheduled for Offseason Surgery
Evander Kane is set to undergo offseason surgery for his sports hernia issues. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year
The Edmonton Oilers have released their 2024 rookie camp rosters. Let's take a look...