The Edmonton Oilers are set to begin the season without forward Evander Kane, as General Manager Stan Bowman confirmed Kane will undergo surgery for a sports hernia injury. The exact date of the procedure has not been announced, and no timeline for his return has been provided. Kane will miss training camp and the start of the 2024-25 season.

According to Bowman, the plan was for Kane to begin the season on injured reserve (IR) rather than long-term injured reserve (LTIR), unless the Oilers require additional cap space. Kane played through the injury last season, tallying 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular-season games. He also contributed eight points in 20 postseason appearances.

Rumors swirled much of the summer that Kane would be having surgery. CEO Jeff Jackson said the team was getting several medical opinions and the Oilers were expected to wait just before camp to announce any further details. It broke last week that Kane would have surgery and was confirmed by Bowman a day ahead of camp.

How Long Will Evander Kane Be Out?

Again, while no timeline was given by the organization, Elliotte Friedman previously reported that Kane is expected to be out for several months. That would make him a candidate for LTIR, and the Oilers are currently navigating the cap situation. If the team needs the space, they’ll place him there. If not, he’ll simply stay on IR.

As a potential stopgap, the Oilers have brought in veteran forward Mike Hoffman on a professional tryout (PTO). Hoffman, who scored 10 goals and added 13 assists last season, could help fill the offensive void during Kane’s absence, though the team has not committed to signing him just yet.

