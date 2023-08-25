Bruins Keep Close Eye on Elias Lindholm Contract Talks w/ Flames

As the narrative that is the negotiations between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm unfold, the Boston Bruins are keeping close tabs on the situation and are once again poised to express their interest in acquiring the pending UFA center. According to a recent report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, if Lindholm remains available on the NHL trade market in the coming month, the Bruins will “circle back” on discussions about acquiring the player via trade or in free agency.

According to information obtained by Boston Hockey Now from an NHL source, the Bruins are preparing to re-enter discussions surrounding Lindholm’s potential acquisition, assuming things between the Flames — who are pushing hard to re-sign Lindholm — fall apart. Murphy reports that the Bruins are eyeing Lindholm as a potential addition to their roster and that, for now, they’ve moved on. But, if Lindholm becomes a trade option, the Bruins intend to reengage in the pursuit.

If the Bruins do re-open discussions on the player, Murphy contends another credible NHL source is suggesting the trade proposal could likely involve Bruins’ winger Jake DeBrusk. Because the Flames are looking to up their top-six offensive pool, the Flames are reportedly seeking a scoring winger to compensate for the departure of Tyler Toffoli. It would make sense too as the Bruins will be watching DeBrusk closely this season to see if he takes another step forward with increased opportunities. Should DeBrusk not step up with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Taylor Hall all gone, DeBrusk could be the next major name out the door.

The Flames Priority Is Lindholm, But They Can’t Lose Him For Nothing

While the Flames are also motivated to secure Lindholm’s future within the team before the commencement of training camp, the evolving dynamics of the trade market and Lindholm’s contract negotiations create an environment of speculation and anticipation. The team has been through the heartbreak of losing key players with no return, and they aren’t about to see history repeat itself.

As the upcoming month approaches, the NHL community will be keenly watching to see how these developments unfold, and Bruins fans will be eager to see how active the Bruins are in being there should things between the Flames and their star center go sideways.

