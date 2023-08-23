Flames Still Pushing to Secure Long-Term Deal with Elias Lindholm

Trade rumors may swirl, but the Calgary Flames are resolute in their determination to lock in forward Elias Lindholm with a substantial, long-term contract. Reports indicate that the Flames have raised their offer to potentially $9 million per season, demonstrating their commitment to retaining Lindholm’s services. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli has unveiled the team’s dedicated efforts to secure a deal that will solidify Lindholm’s future within the franchise.
In the latest episode of the DFO Rundown podcast, Seravalli provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing negotiations surrounding the pending free agent center. The Flames are diligently engaged in negotiations, striving to ink a deal that will ensure Lindholm remains a cornerstone of their lineup.
While significant progress hasn’t been confirmed, Seravalli alluded to a more receptive atmosphere from the Lindholm camp. This subtle shift in the negotiations suggests that the Flames’ persistence might be yielding positive results. With the door slightly ajar for a potential contract extension, the Flames are optimistic about the prospect of retaining Lindholm’s talents for the long term. He notes, “I think it’s unfair to say that there’s been significant progress made, but I do think that perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening a bit more intently than they were back when the summer first started.”
Should a deal come to fruition, the Flames anticipate that Lindholm’s commitment could inspire increased dedication from other players on the roster. A positive start to the season, coupled with Lindholm’s re-signing, could catalyze enhanced buy-in from the team, boosting overall performance and cohesion. He adds, So I think there’s a door open for the Flames to sign Lindholm. And then I think they’re hoping that if Lindholm re-signs and if the team gets off to a better start, that you’re going to see increased buy-in from some of these other guys.”
The Flames face a pivotal situation as numerous prominent players approach the expiration of their contracts after the 2023-24 season. Among them are key names like Noah Hanifin, Mikael Backlund, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, and Oliver Kylington, all of whom could become unrestricted free agents on July 1, 2024. Additionally, Dillon Dube will be a restricted free agent, adding complexity to the team’s long-term planning.
As the Flames navigate the intricacies of contract negotiations and roster management, the potential re-signing of Elias Lindholm remains a focal point. The outcome could significantly impact the team’s trajectory moving forward, both in terms of on-ice performance and roster stability.
