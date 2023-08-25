Do McDavid’s Cryptic Comments About Future Alter Oilers’ Plans?

Certain players thrive under pressure and if Connor McDavid is one of those players, he’s certainly placed a bigger burden on his own shoulders to win as part of the Edmonton Oilers in the next three years. Saying he was fully committed to the team and to “see it through” with this group, McDavid also left the door open to a possible exit from the organization in three years, putting himself and the Oilers in what might be deemed a strategically awkward position.

In the immediate future, there’s no worry. McDavid is locked up and the core is as strong as it’s ever been. Realistically, if the Oilers are going to win the Stanley Cup, the next two or three seasons is the time to do it. But, when McDavid’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, he’s not sure where he’ll be.

That uncertainty means the Oilers will undoubtedly be pushing all-in every year until he signs a long-term commitment to stick around.

McDavid Is Loyal, But Winning Is Everything

In the realm of professional sports, loyalty and commitment are revered qualities, both by fans and teams alike. When a star player’s future with a team is uncertain, it can send shockwaves through the fanbase and the organization. Such is the case now with McDavid, the “McJesus” figure of the Edmonton Oilers. As his contract countdown ticks away (still lots of time remaining), McDavid finds himself in a unique position, where his unwavering commitment to the team is juxtaposed against the unpredictable currents of the sports world.

Connor McDavid Oilers presser

A recent article penned by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector delves into this intriguing confluence of commitment and uncertainty that surrounds McDavid’s career. The Oilers’ franchise player has long been the heart and soul of the team, embodying its hopes and aspirations. His statement that he is “100 percent committed to winning in Edmonton with this group” echoes with the resolute determination that has defined his play on the ice. However, it’s his acknowledgment that the future may hold unforeseen paths that have captured the public’s attention.

“But with that all being said, it’s three years down the road. We’ve got to kind of see where our lives are at and kind of go from there.” Why did he say what he said? Why even open up that can of worms, unless the idea was to make it extremely clear, that it’s win or bust in Edmonton, and not winning could lead to his departure?

McDavid Loves Edmonton, But That Might Not Be Enough

McDavid’s relationship with Edmonton extends beyond the ice; he and his fiancée Lauren have found a sense of belonging in the city. He emphasizes the aspects that make Edmonton feel like home, highlighting the comfort and love they’ve found there. Yet, a shadow of uncertainty looms. The variables of the future—be they personal, financial, or professional—cast a veil over his long-term commitment. While the sincerity of his affection for Edmonton is unmistakable, he’s also pragmatic about the evolving nature of his career and life.

McDavid’s candidness doesn’t stem from a desire to incite panic or breed speculation. It stems from his desire to put the best team on the ice every year he’s a part of it and the reality of his profession—a reality where three years can usher in unforeseen transformations. In just the last few months alone, the Oilers have undergone major executive leadership changes. A lot more can change, including but not limited to the team successfully extending Leon Draisaitl.

The landscape of sports is replete with examples of unexpected turns that redefine careers and alliances. McDavid’s commitment to “see it through” is steadfast, but he’s cognizant of the uncertainty that resides beyond the horizon. He wants the Oilers and the fans to know it.

Just days ago, predictions and analyses ran rife, including one from a very plugged-in Frank Seravalli whose assertion that there’s a “90-some percent chance” of McDavid’s enduring presence in Edmonton reflects a prevailing sentiment among fans. Nevertheless, McDavid’s words resound with a dose of caution. There’s a ‘don’t get too comfortable, just because we love it here’ kind of vibe to what he’s saying, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He acknowledges that discussions surrounding his potential departure have been brushed aside with a laugh, yet he remains aware of the intricacies that underlie such decisions.

Let’s not assume him sticking around is a done deal and take the foot off the gas.

McDavid Is Pushing Himself and the Organization

As the Oilers undergo a shift in leadership with the appointment of CEO Jeff Jackson, the intrigue deepens. Speculation arises about Jackson’s potential influence on McDavid’s upcoming contract extension negotiations. Will his presence be a determining factor? McDavid remains guarded, understanding that while external factors can influence decisions, he wouldn’t offer up any sort of guarantees.

Edmonton Oilers Stuart Skinner, Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman

All that Jackson needs to know as he hears his former client speak is that the pressure is now on him too. Jackson’s job is to help McDavid get the Oilers to a place they haven’t been since 1990. This team is determined to hoist a Stanley Cup and McDavid is ensuring he’s put himself in the hot seat, and the organization is going to sit there with him.

This Is It For the Oilers… It’s Now or Maybe Never

In the end, McDavid’s future decision will be one that resonates far beyond the confines of the hockey rink. It will shape his legacy as a player, a leader, and a symbol of dedication. The Oilers’ fortunes hang in the balance, but regardless of the outcome, McDavid plans to lead this team both in how he plays and what he says.

Make no mistake, even without McDavid’s recent comments, the countdown had already started. All McDavid did was point a big arrow to it. That countdown isn’t meant to represent when he leaves, it’s there to remind everyone how long the team has to win it all, so he doesn’t have to make a difficult decision. It’s not like the Oilers weren’t going to try and load up the team to win every year. McDavid seems to be sending a subtle reminder that he’s paying close attention.