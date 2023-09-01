As the NHL offseason unfolds, contract negotiations and trade speculations continue to swirl around key players in the league, and one name prominently in the mix is Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. Lindholm, along with teammates Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund, is entering the final year of his contract, leaving fans and analysts eager to see how the Flames will handle these crucial extensions.

The Flames’ offseason has been relatively quiet on the trade front, with the only significant move being the departure of Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils. However, the spotlight remains on Lindholm, and rumors suggest that Calgary is willing to make a substantial offer to secure his services for the long term.

Justin Bourne of Sportsnet recently noted on Sportsnet 960 that the Flames are really looking to avoid another superstar walking out the door. The team lost Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk to free agency and a forced trade, and the club is looking to avoid gaining a reputation around the NHL that big-name talent don’t want to stay.

The #Flames cannot afford to have another superstar walk out the door.



🗣️@jtbourne joined @GeorgeRusic and @MattRoseYYC on the Big Show and he commented on how the #Flames will look to approach handling Elias Lindholm's contract.



🎧⤵️https://t.co/8mIyMueiqM pic.twitter.com/hFmxzJl6GL — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) August 25, 2023

Recently, Lindholm addressed the ongoing speculation about his contract situation. Speaking to Sweden’s Hockeysverige, (per a translation) he confirmed his willingness to stay with the Flames, stating, “I am willing to stay. My agent and Calgary will handle most of it. There’s a lot we have to agree on, but I’ve said that I can consider staying.”

Lindholm Still Keeping His Options Open

With one year remaining on his current deal, Lindholm has the option to become a free agent if negotiations don’t pan out as planned. This flexibility gives him leverage as he looks to secure a contract that aligns with his value and future ambitions.

Recently, Rasmus Andersson (Flames’ defenseman) sat down for an interview and offered some insight into what Lindholm might be thinking. Saying he understands that a player in the last year of his contract might want to wait and see, he noted that this was a business and for Lindholm, it will be a business decision.

Related: Bruins Keep Close Eye on Elias Lindholm Contract Talks w/ Flames

Lindholm’s performance on the ice has been impressive, with 22 goals and 42 assists over 80 games in the previous season, following a career-best 2021-22 campaign with 42 goals and 40 assists. As the 28-year-old center approaches the end of his six-year, $29.1 million contract signed in 2018, his cap hit of $4.85 million makes him an attractive asset for the Flames and potential suitors.

The upcoming months promise to be pivotal for Lindholm and the Flames as they navigate contract negotiations. Fans will eagerly watch for updates as both parties aim to secure a mutually beneficial agreement and determine Lindholm’s future in Calgary.