Bruins Could Seize Trade Opening w/ Canucks for Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson’s recent statement about delaying contract extension talks with the Vancouver Canucks has opened the door to NHL trade rumors. While not explicitly indicating a desire to leave, his hesitancy to commit has fueled discussions about potential interest from other teams. One such team keeping a close watch could be the Boston Bruins, who Jimmy Muphy of Boston Hockey Now hints are navigating both the Pettersson situation and the prospect of Elias Lindholm becoming available from the Calgary Flames.

Focusing first on Lindholm, Murphy raises the notion that Pettersson could be a viable Plan B for the Bruins. With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, the Bruins are seeking a potent center presence. While Lindholm is their primary target, the youth and potential longevity of Pettersson’s prime could make him an attractive choice.

Pettersson, at 25, is poised to enter his prime playing years, aligning perfectly with the timeline of his next contract. This bodes well for any team securing him, considering his performance already mirrors prime-level play. He’s dealt with injury issues, but he’s also come storming back from them, suggesting no lingering effects.

What Would It Cost to Acquire Pettersson?

Assuming the Canucks would even contemplate shipping Pettersson out, the trade cost for acquiring Pettersson remains uncertain. He’s entering the final year of a $22 million contract with a $7.3 million cap hit. While Jake DeBrusk has been linked to any potential deal involving the Flames, Vancouver’s potential openness to considering future assets adds a layer of complexity and flexibility.

Bruins’ General Manager Don Sweeney, striving to bolster the team’s center position through the trade market, finds himself in a promising position with ample salary cap space for the upcoming off-season. They’ll have $28.5 million in salary cap space next off-season and Pettersson might be the right type of player to spend it on.

As he navigates this landscape, Sweeney is keeping an eye on the trade market, first for Lindholm, but now apparently for Pettersson as well. First things first, Pettersson needs to figure out where he sits with the Canucks and his interview with Friedman suggests he’s not anywhere close to determining his future – be it with the Canucks or any other team.

